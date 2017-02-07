Bra myth about size: Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock "I can't tell you how many women have told me they've been wearing the same size for 20 years," says Jene Luciani, author of "I can't tell you how many women have told me they've been wearing the same size for 20 years," says Jene Luciani, author of The Bra Book . "You have hormones, you are aging, you are losing and gaining weight, and all of these things affect your bra size!" Luciani also says that even a small weight gain or loss can affect bra size. She suggests yearly fittings to make sure your measurements haven't changed. Here are the signs you need a new bra

Woods says that it's actually the bra band. "It's definitely not the cups, or the straps, but the bras's band," says Woods. "The band truly offers most of the support—if not all." Tutela also says that it's important to think about function. "You need to start with the activity you want to do when you're wearing the bra," he says. "Usually something less constricting for when you're going out, and a sports bra to support whatever activity you'll be doing during the day's workout." This is what your bra choice may say about your personality

On the other side of the spectrum is the myth that wearing bras causes breasts to sag. "There was a 'study'" of a relatively small sampling of women that claimed to show that the women who wore bras their entire life had more sagging than women who didn't," says Luciani. The problem is that the study used a relatively small sample of women and did not take into account genetics, pregnancy, or age. Tutela adds, "Good support actually helps to prevent sagging, which I know is important to a lot of women. Skipping a bra too much will impact that."

Even though women wear a bra right next to their skin, there's the belief that you don't have to wash your bra that often. "Wrong. you should actually wash it after every wearing if you want it to last," says Luciani. "The dirt and oils in our skin can break down the elasticity in the fabric, so it's important to wash your bras regularly." Use these tips to simplify laundry day

People may skip regular washings because they've heard that you can't wash bras in the washing machine. Not so, says Woods. "Lingerie bags are the best," she says, "They really protect your bras. Hand-washing your bras is great too, but why not throw some in the wash when you can?"

This one is especially surprising. "I like to have women bend forward a bit so all their breast tissue goes forward," Luciani. Then reach around and clasp the bra, and scoop breast tissue into each cup; stand up, and adjust the straps. "You will see a difference, trust me!" he says. And Tutela reminds us that if it's not comfortable, it probably isn't fitting right or isn't the right size. These are the signs you're wearing the wrong bra.

After having fit bras for women for over a decade, Woods says there is no such thing as an average bra size. "For years—and on a daily basis, I fit women for every size starting from A all the way up to J," she says. "Variation is the only thing that's consistent, giving zero validity to an "average" bra size." So stop worrying that you don't measure up.

