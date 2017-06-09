There have been some pretty strange beauty treatments out there, everything from drawing on freckles to injecting your own blood into your face. The hype from the charcoal masks that were ridiculously painful to peel off has died down and now everyone is trying out bubble masks.

This Asian beauty trend first became popular in Korea and how now made its way over to the U.S. where many people are sharing their hilarious experience with it on social media. (Before you try it out, make sure you know the best face masks for your skin type.)

You apply a thin layer of the clay mask to your face and the fizzing properties make it start to foam and take on a life of its own. The ingredients in the mask react with the oxygen in the air and create tiny bubbles. The bubbles help the mask to get into your pores for a much deeper clean. It will work to clear out the grime and dirt in your pores and remove blackheads, while also making you look a little bit like a marshmallow.

If you’re looking to buy one of these masks, many U.S. companies have made their own versions, such as e.l.f and Origins. Or you can try out the original Korean one. It’s the perfect opportunity to laugh at yourself and give your skin the treatment it deserves.

