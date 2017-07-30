Still super at 63 Courtesy Purina Pro Plan, Andrew Werner PhotographyAt 63 years old, the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur, just graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the ninth time! While she still has that girl-next-door charm and addicting smile, the real reason people are so fascinated with this "uptown girl" is her almost uncanny ability stop the aging clock. For decades, the world's been scrambling to figure out which fountains of youth Brinkley's been sipping from. But as genetically blessed as she may be, there's some strategy to her youthful attitude and appearance. RD caught up with the iconic beauty to uncover her age-free secrets.

Get moving Courtesy Purina Pro Plan, Andrew Werner Photography With a physique that could pass for someone in her 20s or 30s, it's no surprise that Brinkley is constantly active. "It's especially important the older you get, because if you stop moving you rot," she told us. Her key to maintaining an exercise routine? Variety. "I'm always switching it up. The one constant that I have in my exercise routine is my Total Gym—it's a great piece of total body fitness equipment. It really does work!" When she's not on her Total Body, Brinkley likes to mix it up by doing a spin or dance class, going kayaking, playing tennis, or skiing. "I'm always ready for action. If my kids want to go skiing, I'm ready to go skiing with them."

Eat right Courtesy Purina Pro Plan, Andrew Werner PhotographyBrinkley, who hasn't touched a piece of meat since her pre-teens, says her number one strategy for staying youthful is maintaining a healthy diet. "You just can't underscore how important a healthy diet is to the way you look and the way you feel," she told RD. She limits herself to a vegetarian (striving for vegan) diet that excludes fish and dairy, except for the occasional sheep's or goat's milk yogurt. Thinking of going vegetarian? Here's how to do it.

Content continues below ad

Protect your skin Courtesy Purina Pro Plan, Andrew Werner Photography"You are in charge of your skin 24 hours a day, so what you put on it really matters." As a born and raised California girl who grew Malibu, sunbathing came naturally to Brinkley, especially during her modeling days. "They would hand me a bikini and say, 'Get a tan," she says. "As I got older I was in search of the right kind of products that would work hard for my skin and undo the damage I did over the years." When she couldn't find what she was looking for, Brinkley got together with top experts in the field to create her own line, Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare. "We put it in environmentally-friendly packaging and we did it!"

Have a positive attitude Courtesy Purina Pro Plan, Andrew Werner Photography "An attitude of gratitude is definitely a key to a happy life, and I think that curiosity and interest in the world around you keeps you young at heart." And science backs her zen mindset. One Personality and Individual Differences, even found that having a positive self-perception about yourself and getting older can help you stay younger mentally, physically, and psychologically. "An attitude of gratitude is definitely a key to a happy life, and I think that curiosity and interest in the world around you keeps you young at heart." And science backs her zen mindset. One study , published in the journal, even found that having a positive self-perception about yourself and getting older can help you stay younger mentally, physically, and psychologically.

Sleep—but not too much! Courtesy Purina Pro Plan, Andrew Werner PhotographyFor Brinkley, it's not so much about a number of hours of sleep a night. In fact, she finds that she feels her best after six or seven hours of snooze time as opposed to eight or more. "I don't want to sleep more than that because then I'll be groggy." Also, sticking to that same amount of sleep each night helps create a consistent routine. "I usually stay up to watch Stephen Colbert's stand up at the beginning of his show and then fall asleep—then I usually wake up bright and early," she says. "When I'm consistent with that period of time sleeping, I feel that. If I sleep six hours from like three in the morning to nine that's no good for me. If I go to sleep at midnight and wake up at 5:30 or 6:00 that's fine—I'm good."

Content continues below ad