The Cutest Summer Shoes You Need to Buy Before They Sell Out
From lounging on the beach to hitting up the hottest brunch spots, warm-weather footwear is as varied as the many fun summer activities there are to enjoy.
At an outdoor weddingvia clarksusa.com, ShutterstockWill it rain? Will it be hot? An outdoor wedding offers a lot of variable, not to mention potentially confusing dress codes. If there's grass or sand, you don't want to sport too skinny of a heel, but you also don't want to go too casual and wear flats. The solution? Look for a chunkier heel or wedge that will keep you standing strong no matter the inclement weather or environment. These chic wedge sandals from Clarks feature comfort technology so you can dance the night away without worrying about blisters.
At the beachvia-zappos.com, ShutterstockNow is the time to break out your favorite flip-flops. Not only can you walk around your favorite beach in flip-flops, but they're easy to kick on and off for jumping in the water and sand rinses right off. If you plan on walking, try these Fit Flops, which promise to be lightweight, ergonomic for all-day comfort, and with a slip-resistant sole.
Enjoying brunchvia-koolaburra.com, ShutterstockBrunch may be a casual affair, but that doesn't mean you should just throw on any old pair of flip-flops. A nice strappy flat is just as comfortable as a flip-flop, but with a little more style. This pair from Koolaburra offers arch support for comfort and comes in several basic colors to go with everything.
Working out outdoorsvia-zappos.com, ShutterstockWith the nicer weather comes more opportunities to spend time out of doors, including working out. But if you plan on sweating in the sun, look for sneakers that are lightweight and breathable to help minimize sweating. These Nike kicks use light mesh for ideal breathability and comfort.
Running errandsvia-keds.com, ShutterstockSure, it's hot outside, but that doesn't mean your style has to suffer even when you're running to the farmer's market, post office, and everywhere in between. Look for fashion sneakers that are lightweight but offer comfort and support. Luckily, both lace and eyelet are totally trendy this year, so there are plenty of options out there. These perforated Keds offer some built-in air vents, and go perfectly with everything from skirts to shorts to capris.
A work meetingvia-aerosoles.com, ShutterstockObviously, certain shoes are off-limits at the office and it can be tricky finding summer shoes that also work for, well, work. Look for something chic and simple, and forgo all the bells and whistles for that big meeting with your boss or clients. If you commute, also look for something cushion and comfortable. No longer your grandma's shoes, these sleek Aerosoles are a minimalist dream come true with an adjustable ankle closure and a memory foam foot bed. They'll also work perfectly from day-to-night.
At an outdoor concertMARI-A.via-dsw.com, ShutterstockWanna rock and roll all night long? Well, you'll need something comfortable for proper rocking out, but also stylish enough to help you stand out in the fashionable concert crowd. How about something that merges the best of both worlds? Try a stylish peep-toe bootie. This one from Mari A. has a stacked heel and laser-cut detailing (air vents!), which also give it an edgier look.
In a summer rainstormvia romaboots.com, ShutterstockThere's nothing worse than being caught in the rain with the wrong footwear with your feet getting soaked. Regular rain boots that reach up to your knees aren't the most comfortable in the warm weather. But shorter rain boots are perfect and look adorable with shorts or a flowy summer dress. These Roma boots will keep your feet dry, come in a ton of different colors, and with for each boot sold, a new pair is donated to a child living in poverty.
Splashing around the water parkvia merrell.com, ShutterstockFor a day spent traipsing around a water park, you need shoes that are both durable and comfortable. Not to mention waterproof! Luckily, there are several styles that will keep your heels happy, while whisking away water all day. These low maintenance Merrell slip-ons can be worn all day, in and out of the water, and the air cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability.
A summer BBQvia-kohls.com, ShutterstockThere's nothing better than a summer BBQ with friends and family. Whether you're the one up on your feet grilling, organizing the games, or just shooting the breeze with friends, look for something comfortable. But since it is Summer, why not also opt for something with a little color? This season, sandals with beading details are very hot. This colorful pair from Sugar features a padded foot bed and fun beading, plus an adjustable ankle strap.
Enjoying a baseball gamevia-keds.com, ShutterstockWhen heading out to see the boys of summer, remember that a stadium floor can get kind of gross. From spilled beer to peanut shells, your shoes are in for some sticky stepping. Leave anything fancy at home and opt for something practical yet stylish. Even better if you can just throw them in the wash if the going gets too gross at the game. For real baseball fans, these Double Decker MLB slip-on Keds are ideal for sharing your allegiance while still staying comfortable and cool.
On a boatvia-sebago.com, ShutterstockDid you know Kate Middleton is an expert sailor? She's even raced Prince William. The Duchess, a perennial fashion darling, sports good ol' boat shoes when she hits the high seas. She's been spotted wearing the Sebago Bala slip-on, which have slip-resistant and rubber soles, which help keep you stable no matter how rocky your ride.
