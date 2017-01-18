You might start standing taller

iStock/teksomolika

Literally. Getting the chop made me realize that I was more than just the sum of my hair. I gained fully a half-inch on my doctor's scale simply from straightening my posture! I feel sexier. The new 'do gives me a sassiness—an intangible quality of being happy and alive in my own skin. I have changed my style a bit, wearing more plunging necklines and shorter skirts to bring attention to my body. My walk is more confident and my head and neck held a bit higher, which seems to attract attention. I have never been one to get catcalls or a double take out on the street, but this hair seems to be doing the trick. The first day I got it walking home from the salon, one of my neighbors, a young adorable guy, yelled out to me from across the street, "Hey, Sexy Hair. Nice Cut!" As a young women, I might have taken offense, but at this stage, bring it on! In bed, I thought my hair was a sexy addition to activities, but it was really just in the way. Now my boyfriend and I can spoon without my long hair getting caught in his face.