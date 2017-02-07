Step 2: Prep your toes iStock/numbeos Once you've gotten all the materials you need for your pedicure ready, it's time to prep your toes. "First, gently remove all polish from your toes," instructs Morello-Zappacosta. "File your toenails to the desired shape, then brush, and file dust away." If nails are long, trim with a nail clipper first. Find out the Once you've gotten all the materials you need for your pedicure ready, it's time to prep your toes. "First, gently remove all polish from your toes," instructs Morello-Zappacosta. "File your toenails to the desired shape, then brush, and file dust away." If nails are long, trim with a nail clipper first. Find out the secrets your feet would tell you if they could

Step 3: Soak your feet iStock/photosoup Just because you aren't visiting a salon doesn't mean you don't get to enjoy a bit of R&R! Even with an at-home pedi, your feet should get to soak. "Put a bath towel down under the warm footbath and drop those tired feet in," says Morello-Zappacosta. You can optionally add your favorite aromatherapy oil, Epsom salts, tea tree oil, etc. for added cleansing and fragrance. As your feet soak in the dishpan (or, if you're feeling pro, a foot bath) for five to ten minutes, your skin will be cleaned and softened, which is essential for the upcoming exfoliation. Don't forget to put on your favorite music and relax!

Step 4: Remove any dead skin iStock/AndreyPopov "Next, apply callous remover to the calloused area of your feet. Allow it to sit for a few minutes," says Morello-Zappacosta. "Then use the pumice bar to slough off dry, dead skin. This will reveal soft, smooth, and callous-free feet." After all, what's the point of having pretty toes if the rest of your feet are hardened and dry? "Carefully wipe the feet after filing, and wash off all the callous remover. Rinse your feet in the pan of water and towel dry," Morello-Zappacosta instructs. Have corns or stubborn calluses? Try these DIY feet remedies.

Step 5: Clean up your cuticles iStock/microgen We promise it's almost time to apply your favorite nail polish, but there are a few more areas that need your attention (namely your cuticles). "Use the cuticle oil on the cuticles of your toes," says Morello-Zappacosta. Then, with one of your wooden stick pedicure tools, gently push them back. "Now softly buff the nails and edges with the buffer block, removing any excess residue."

Step 6: Moisturize and massage iStock/CherriesJD This is hands-down the best step of any pedi, whether at the salon or at home. "Use your favorite moisturizing lotion to massage your feet, toes, and ankles. You can even go up the leg to knee if you choose," says Morello-Zappacosta. "Work in circular motions on the foot and legs, as well as around the ankles—pinching the toes for circulation. Also massage arches and heals." Can you say ahhhhhh? Nothing beats a good foot massage. Once you're finished, remove residual moisturizing cream from the toenails.

