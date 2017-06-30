Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

When removing blackheads, Dr. Lee likes to use a comedone extractor with a loop-shaped end, rather than an open hook. “I can put pressure in almost a 360-degree direction around a pimple or blackhead,” she says. By wiggling from all directions instead of pulling and dragging from one side, the loop is less likely to scratch your skin.

Content continues below ad

Know when to stop

ThamKC/Shutterstock

Inspect carefully before trying to remove a blackhead. Some pores might look clogged, but they’re actually just stained dark from old blackheads that are long gone. Others just aren’t ready to be popped because they’re not close enough to the surface of your skin. Trying too hard against a stubborn blackhead will just cause more damage, says Dr. Lee. “There will be more swelling, more pain; the pimple will come back bigger, and you increase risk of infection and scarring,” she says. Unless you want any of that, just let it go.