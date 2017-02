If you love your arms, try ruffles or a cap sleeve design iStock/jacoblund Although strapless or sleeveless might seem like the most obvious choices for the girl who loves her arms (and they are great options!), a short ruffle around the shoulder or jeweled cap sleeve bring the eye to the arms even more. Another way to make sure your arms get as much attention as possible is to choose something asymmetrical or one-shouldered. This is Although strapless or sleeveless might seem like the most obvious choices for the girl who loves her arms (and they are great options!), a short ruffle around the shoulder or jeweled cap sleeve bring the eye to the arms even more. Another way to make sure your arms get as much attention as possible is to choose something asymmetrical or one-shouldered. This is how to dress to look 10 pounds thinner

If you love your legs, try a high hem iStock/MoustacheGirl This one's fairly obvious: If you want to show off your legs, choose a dress on the shorter side. Avoid showing off too much by looking into styles with three-quarter sleeves on top. These This one's fairly obvious: If you want to show off your legs, choose a dress on the shorter side. Avoid showing off too much by looking into styles with three-quarter sleeves on top. These simple style upgrades will help you look expensive

If you love your waist, try a wrap dress iStock/Yuri_Arcurs Nothing draws attention toward a stunning hourglass figure quite like the cinched waist of a wrap dress. While a true wrap is great, faux wraps with a bit of ruching also do wonders. Belted shirtdresses have a similar effect. These are the Nothing draws attention toward a stunning hourglass figure quite like the cinched waist of a wrap dress. While a true wrap is great, faux wraps with a bit of ruching also do wonders. Belted shirtdresses have a similar effect. These are the classic dresses every woman should own

If you love your back, try a plunging V iStock/egorr Showing off your back can be a bit tricky at work and during the day, but it's a great asset to play up after hours. Try an A-line dress with a plunging V-back, or a dress with a looser fit and an oval or V-shaped cutout. Showing off your back can be a bit tricky at work and during the day, but it's a great asset to play up after hours. Try an A-line dress with a plunging V-back, or a dress with a looser fit and an oval or V-shaped cutout.

If you love your bust, try an open neckline iStock/Yuri_Arcurs Scoop necks and V-necks are perfect for showing off a full bust. Avoid anything too stuffy on top, such as a boatneck or a turtleneck, and look for a bit of volume in the skirt to balance out your bust and bottom.

