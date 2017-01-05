L’Oreal Eversleek Frizz Finish Oil-in-Serum L’oreal via amazon.comApply this leave-in treatment before blow-drying your hair, and you’ll be left with sleek, polished tresses—plus you'll protect your hair from that intense heat, says Mackenzie Day, stylist and owner of Mack Stylist. “It gives it a really nice blow-out for shine, and feels really soft and pretty afterward,” she says. Follow up with these essential tips for using heat on your hair.

Dove Volume and Fullness Dry Shampoo Dove via amazon.comYou’ve probably noticed the rising popularity of dry shampoos—and for good reason. Dry shampoo is an easy way to refresh second-day hair or add volume to fine or thin hair. Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan recommends this one. “This works wonders absorbing oil and adding a light, fluffy texture to the hair,” she says. “It’s great for prepping the hair before an updo or for finishing a blowout for added volume.” Sub in dry shampoo when you skip washing your hair—after all, you're probably showering more than you need to.

Batiste Dry Shampoo in cherry Batiste via ulta.comNot only does this one have a nice cherry scent, but its texture stands out from the pack. “A lot of dry shampoos don’t have the right level to them,” says Day. “Sometimes they can be a bit cloudy when you apply it, or can weigh a bit on the hair or feel a bit tacky or feel like there’s nothing on the hair and you’re just blowing air. This product has a really good consistency.”

TRESemme Thermal Creations Volumizing Mousse TRESemme via ulta.comMousse is the secret to giving wavy hair the right texture and getting your style to last longer. But it’s not just for curly-haired women anymore—any hair texture and type can benefit from a dollop of mousse, says Day. She likes it because it has heat protectant built in, and Marjan says she loves applying it to the roots before styling. “I love using this before blowdrying to add volume and texture to the hair, or before diffusing to bring out curls,” she says.

Alterna Bamboo Volume Weightless Whipped Mousse Alterna via ulta.comHair sprays and mousses come in different strengths. This drugstore product is great for someone who doesn’t need a heavy hold, says Day. Plus, its creamy texture is less foamy and tacky than other mousses, making it easy to work with. “Traditional foam mousse, when you put it in, it expands and grows, so people have a tendency to go overboard,” she says. “Whipped products tend to be more consumer-friendly.” You could also try a sea salt spray for beachy waves.

Garnier Fructis Sky-Hi Volume Mousse Garnier Fructis via amazon.comHitting that rare balance, this mousse gives your style great hold without weighing your hair down, says Temur from Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger. “It also adds shine and makes it easier for you to blow-dry your hair,” he says.

L’Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray L’oreal via ulta.comThis drugstore hair spray has earned a cult following for good reason. It has a fine mist that won’t get clumpy or sticky. “Unlike many sprays, it brushes out quickly when you want to change your style,” says Adam Broderick, owner of Adam Broderick Salon & Spa. Check out these incredible genius uses for hair spray.

Garnier Curl Sculpting Cream Gel Garnier Fructis via amazon.comIf your natural curls need a bit of help to get just the right shape, this is the product for you. It gives you body and shine while sculpting your hair without the crunch some gels give. “Curly hair, after application on wet hair, naturally dries really nice,” says Temur. “It helps to create some wave, root to the ends, and controls frizzy hair well.” Brush up on these styling tips for curly hair.

Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité shampoo and conditioner Kerastase via amazon.comYou can find this L’Oreal brand in drugstores, but it feels more like a luxury product. Day says it’s her go-to if she’s traveling and has to pick up shampoo from a drugstore. “It’s for density and fullness,” she says. “That was probably the most nourishing over-the-counter product you could buy.” If you're looking for fuller hair, check out these rules for people with thin hair.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Six Effects Serum John Frieda via ulta.comThe name says it all—for an anti-frizz product that actually does what is says it will, John Frieda’s Frizz Ease line is the way to go. “It’s still one of the best de-frizzers on the market,” says Broderick. “It’s available everywhere and really works.” Haven't gotten your hands on it yet? Try these genius ways to tame frizz.

Conair Rechargeable Cord/Cordless 22-Piece Haircut Kit Conair via amazon.comA good clipper is essential to keeping men’s hair looking clean between cuts, and Marjan likes Conair’s. “I always trim up my fiancé, and they’ve lasted me years,” she says. Here are more men's grooming rules to follow.

Pura d’or Hair Loss Prevention Therapy Shampoo and Conditioner pura d'or via amazon.comStruggling with thinning hair? So was Cisco Reynoso, a stylist at Salon Vivance in Torrance, California, until a client who’d discussed his hair loss before came in with thicker hair and recommended this shampoo and conditioner. “After seeing his results I decided to give it a try,” says Reynoso. “I’ve noticed the shedding of my hair has greatly diminished.” Give these natural treatments for hair loss a try too.



