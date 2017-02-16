Content continues below ad

Lip-drying mistake: Your mouth-breathing habit

Dry lips are caused by a lack of hydration, which can also be caused by breathing through your mouth instead of your nose, Dr. Rizk says. "Use a nasal saline spray or a neti pot to keep your nasal passages clear, and sleep with a humidifier to reduce dryness in the air," he says. "Nose breathing may be impaired when your nasal passages don't provide enough space for adequate air to pass through," he explains, adding that surgery may be necessary if the situation worsens.