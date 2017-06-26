curel via target.com, shutterstockIt’s Friday night. You’re getting ready for a night on the town with your best friends, and you can’t wait to show off your brand-new dress and heels. Then you look down. You forgot to moisturize and now your legs are scaly and flaking. Reluctantly, you text your friends that you’ll be later than you thought.

So many women are stuck planning their days around their dry skin, and not just during the winter. It affects how long they take to get ready, how they put on makeup, not to mention the bottle of lotion they need to carry around at all times.

There are specific skin-care routines for dry skin you can try—and even foods that revamp dry skin—but one new product may be all you need to finally conquer that scaly skin.

It’s called a Wet Skin Moisturizer, and the name explains how it works. After you shower, rub on the product—we recommend Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer or Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer—while your skin is still wet. Then simply pat dry and get on with your day. The formula locks in moisture and stays on your skin, so you don’t have to worry about it wiping off on your towel.

What’s almost more impressive than wet moisturizer’s ability to cure dry skin is the valuable time it saves when you get ready. Just ask country singer Sara Evans, who has struggled with dry skin her whole life. Reapplying lotion every hour used to be normal for her, even though it cut into her professional and personal schedule. “I’m a busy mom and always waiting until the last minute to jump in the shower to get ready,” she says.

Now wet moisturizer is “her new obsession,” saving her 15 minutes every morning. (Honestly, we can all use that precious extra time.) Plus, she feels more comfortable about showing skin in her go-to performance outfit, shorts and high heels.

“I don’t want to sound dramatic, but it’s kind of life-changing, especially if you have really dry skin,” she says. “Your skin looks great, you look healthy, you don’t have to be insecure about aging. It just makes you feel young and fresh.”

Now don’t expect Evans to incorporate wet moisturizer into any upcoming songs, but if she did, the chorus would go something like this: “If you wanna know why/ My skin’s not dry/ Wetter is better/ No need for a sweater.”