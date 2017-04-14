Content continues below ad

Essential oil recipes for acne

Africa-Studio/Shutterstock

1 tablespoon coconut oil

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

20 drops tea tree oil

2 capsules of live probiotics

2 teaspoons raw honey

3 drops lavender oil

3 drops tea tree oil

3 drops frankincense oil

Along with diluting the aformentioned essential oils in a carrier oil like jojoba essential oil, you can also create your own treatments. For a face wash: Mix together the following ingredients in a bottle and store in a cool place:For an acne scar treatment: Create this paste by mixing the following ingredients. Apply to a dry face after washing, let rest for an hour, then rinse off:For a face serum to replenish natural oils: Add the following ingredients to a 2-ounce or larger bottle, swirling around for 30 seconds to blend. Use on a dry face after washing, applying and then massaging a drop of serum to forehead, cheeks, and chin: 2 ounces jojoba oil 5 drops tea tree oil 5 drops lemongrass oil 10 drops lavender oil