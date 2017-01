We all have our beauty besties. Whether it's a love connection with brushes or a match made in heaven with mascara, saying goodbye is never easy. But it's important—especially when we're talking about spoilage, expiration dates, or skin infections. One potential hotbed of bacteria is the loofah you use in the shower, which collects your dead skin cells and literally redeposits them—dirt, grime, and all—right back onto your body the next time you use it. Be prepared to replace that body sponge every few weeks, or sooner if it smells or changes color. Or skip the loofah entirely and just apply a cleanser with a chemical exfoliant, such as glycolic acid, using your fingers, as Anjali Butani, MD , cosmetic dermatologist and founder of ANJALI MD Skincare advised SELF . Here are other ways you could be showering wrong