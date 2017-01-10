Let go of your loofah every few weeks iStock/anthonyrosenberg We all have our beauty besties. Whether it's a love connection with brushes or a match made in heaven with mascara, saying goodbye is never easy. But it's important—especially when we're talking about spoilage, expiration dates, or skin infections. One potential hotbed of bacteria is the loofah you use in the shower, which collects your dead skin cells and literally redeposits them—dirt, grime, and all—right back onto your body the next time you use it. Be prepared to replace that body sponge every few weeks, or sooner if it smells or changes color. Or skip the loofah entirely and just apply a cleanser with a chemical exfoliant, such as glycolic acid, using your fingers, as Anjali Butani, MD , cosmetic dermatologist and founder of ANJALI MD Skincare advised SELF . Here are other ways you could be showering wrong

Mix up your mascara every three months iStock/gawrav As much as you love your lengthening, feathering, dramatically lash-boosting mascara, you have only one pair of eyes and you can't afford to lose them. That's why you'll need to chuck your mascara every three months, or face risks from contamination with bacteria and cold viruses. "Anything moist that's touching wet parts of the body—eyes, lips, open skin—lasts a shorter period of time," explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. A good rule to follow: If the product can't be sterilized, toss it.

Swap your beauty sponge every three to four months iStock/massonstock "If these disposable sponges are not replaced every few months, or if there are any color changes, they could be a breeding ground for mold," Dr. Zeichner says. Always wash and thoroughly dry your Beautyblender after each use to minimize the bacterial buildup that could cause breakouts. And definitely chuck the sponge sooner than three to four months if it starts to crack or crumble , or if you used it when you had a bad cold or an infection.

Re-up your eye cream every three months iStock/diego_cervo Once you open a jar of any cosmetic product, the active ingredients are exposed to air and begin to break down. You're also inviting contamination with every dip of your finger, which is probably not sterile even if you just washed it. Expect to switch out your eye cream every three months—unless it comes in a pump. Dr. Zeichner says pumps are a better option because they can last several months to years due to the lower likelihood of contracting bacteria.

Turn over your toothbrush every three months iStock/abykov To keep up with your dental hygiene, you need your toothbrush to be in good working order. "When bristles are not standing straight anymore, they don't clean as well, so you should throw it out," says Dr. Zeichner.

Kiss lip balm goodbye every six months to a year iStock/petrunjela Licensed esthetician Jennifer Aimi, LE, cautions lip balm lovers to part with their lip treatments every six months to a year, especially if they come in a pot that you dip your finger in (see eye cream). "Follow the instructions that come with the product," Aimi urges, "and always resist the urge to share it—especially during cold season."

Zap those zits for six months at a time iStock/iprogressman If your acne cream seems to be losing its a pimple-fighting power, it may be a sign to pop it in the wastebasket. Dr. Zeichner says that if the product is used past the expiration date, its active ingredients may not work as well.

Slather on that sunscreen for two years iStock/powerofforever Sunblock is not something you can take chances on, especially when you're vacationing at the beach and there's a real possibility of getting fried. Look to a sunscreen's expiration date for guidance, or figure you'll need to toss it two years after opening. But don't abandon common sense. If a formula looks, smells, or feels different than when it was originally purchased, Dr. Zeichner says to dump it.

Give your eyelash curler two to three years iStock/peopleimages It's a good idea to consider replacing an eyelash curler every two to three years, according to Aimi. And if the rubber part starts to crack or look old, replace that part sooner. The good news is that they're sold separately. Don't forget to wipe down the curler with rubbing alcohol between uses.

Spritz on perfume for two years (or more) iStock/globalstock The longevity of a perfume will depend on how you care for it over time. "Keep the bottle out of heat, humidity, and sunlight," Aimai says, "and don't shake it, because that causes a chemical breakdown that can alter the scent quickly." Expect to enjoy a fragrance for about two to three years, and obviously trash it sooner if the color changes or if it starts to smell a tad like vinegar (obviously you won't want to wear that).