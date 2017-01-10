Have You Been Using Expired Beauty Products this Whole Time? Here’s When to Toss Them
Is it gross and germy now? How about now? Here's the timeline for when to clean or toss the key tools on your vanity.
Let go of your loofah every few weeks
Mix up your mascara every three months
Swap your beauty sponge every three to four months
Re-up your eye cream every three months
Turn over your toothbrush every three months
Kiss lip balm goodbye every six months to a year
Zap those zits for six months at a time
Slather on that sunscreen for two years
Give your eyelash curler two to three years
Spritz on perfume for two years (or more)
Clip and snip for under five years
Brush on forever
