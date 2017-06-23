Sulfur via drdennisgross.com, shutterstockKnown for its pungent, almost rotten egg-like odor, this stinky keratolytic is also a stellar spot treatment. When applied topically, sulfur causes skin to shed more quickly, helping to unclog and open pores. It's also bactericidal, meaning it kills acne-causing bacteria and has a drying effect, so it helps shrink pimples—after bringing them to a head—and speeds up healing. Try: Dr. Dennis Gross Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask or DERMAdoctor Ain't Misbehavin' Intensive 10% Sulfur Acne Mask & Emergency Spot Treatment. Get the scoop on all the amazing skincare benefits of sulfur.

Salicylic acid via indielee.com, shutterstockSalicylic acid is the most common beta hydroxy acid (BHA)—not to mention a must for those with congested and oily complexions. This keratolytic and lipophilic dissolves the surface layer of the skin, penetrates deeply into sebaceous glands to remove excess oil, clear pores, and dry up more superficial acne lesions, like papules and pustules. And because it encourages ongoing exfoliation, it keeps pores clear and prevents future breakouts. Try: Indie Lee Clearing Mask or Tata Harper Clarifying Mask, which contain willow bark extract, a natural botanical source of salicylic acid.

Benzoyl peroxide via neutrogena.com, shutterstockYou've likely seen benzoyl peroxide listed among the ingredients in various breakout-busting formulas, but how much do you really know about it? "An oldy but a goody, benzoyl peroxide works to destroy P. acnes bacteria," explains Deanne Robinson, MD, a board certified dermatologist in Connecticut. (While benzoyl peroxide is an extremely effective acne-fighter, it can be quite drying and may be too harsh for sensitive types. And Karyn Grossman, MD, a board certified cosmetic dermatologist in Los Angeles, warns that it can have a bleaching effect on clothes, towels, and sheets.) Try: Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser/Mask. Read up on the acne treatments dermatologists use on themselves.

Tea tree oil via thebodyshop.com, shutterstockThis natural ingredient has antibacterial properties that kill acne-causing bacteria. A comparative study of tea tree oil versus benzoyl peroxide found both ingredients to be equally effective, though tea tree caused fewer side effects (it also worked more slowly). That said, it can still cause redness and stinging in sensitive skin, so Dr. Shainhouse recommends using it as on-the-spot face masks for cysts, papules, and pustules. Try: The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask. Read up on all the reasons why tea tree oil deserves a permanent spot in your medicine cabinet.

Blue tansy oil via herbivorebotanicals.com, shutterstockBlue tansy oil is rich in azulene, a powerful anti-inflammatory—and the compound responsible for the oil's brilliant blue hue—that reduces redness and soothes irritation associated with acne. According to Patricia Wexler, MD, a board certified dermatologist in New York City, this is particularly useful for inflammatory skin conditions, such as acne and rosacea. Try: Herbivore Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask.

