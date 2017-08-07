9 Fashion Tricks to Seriously Up Your Fall Wardrobe Game
Instead of spending big bucks on new clothing for fall, incorporate these key trends and restyle the items you already own to stay on trend for less.
Embroider your wardrobebloom/ShutterstockFor this autumn, romantic rose floral prints that can be embroidered on different types of clothing are one of the biggest upcoming trends—and you'll find pieces at every price range, says Perry Tabora, a Manila-based stylist. You can take a DIY approach or seek out layering garments, such as this mesh dress from Forever 21. Here are the 51 fashion tips stylists want you to know.
Pantsuit nationFashionStock.com/ShutterstockAlthough the U.S. presidential election is long over, pantsuits are here to stay. Tabora says pantsuits will stay on trend into the fall, where women can power-dress at the office or wear pantsuits for a morning formal wedding or event. Pantsuits, like this one from Tahari ASL, also can work as separates and are easy to add some bulk to an outfit once it gets cooler outside.
We should all be feministsKatya Havok/ShutterstockFashion wants you to get political, or at least throw on a T-shirt with a slogan this season. A T-shirt is one of the easiest garments to wear when it's chilly in the morning and warm in the afternoon. Tabora says incorporating slogans with chic outfits are the easiest way to stay on trend and "literally make a statement but still be fashionable." We love this "I am woman" T-shirt from ASOS. Are you a fashion minimalist? Here's how to create the ultimate capsule wardrobe.
Seeing redHighKey/ShutterstockBasic, understated dresses in chic bright red is another one of the big trends for fall, says Tabora. The color popped up all over the spring runways and on the red carpet at award shows, but with some extra sparkle, like the statement sleeves on this Target dress. If you already own a simple red dress, check out these genius ways to transition summer clothes to fall for some more ideas.
Fall fringeBogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock"Fringed skirts and dresses for that lively and fun look—perfect for twirling at any party," says Tabora. A fringe skirt like this suede one from BB Dakota is a great transition piece for fall because of its color and texture. Add some tights and boots to the outfit to stay warm as the weather gets cooler.
Layer, layer, layerMRProduction/Shutterstock"When you're transitioning your summer pieces to something that will keep you warm but still fashionable in the fall, layering is key," says Tabora. "Try a turtleneck top either under a cami dress or as an inner for suit dressing." There are eight other stylish ways to layer a turtleneck top to keep you warm as the seasons change. When picking a turtleneck to layer, opt for a slim-fit one, like this one from Splendid.
Weigh down your lookMindscape studio/Shutterstock"Invest in a good-quality leather or jean jacket that you can effortlessly add to an otherwise summer-appropriate outfit," says Tabora. "Wearing lush fabrics such as velvet and fur will also keep you warm in the fall." This Trouvé raw edge jacket will go with almost everything in your closet. Get more tips on how to be an expert at layering your clothes.
Socks get in on the action, tooaniarenard/ShutterstockGlittery shoes and boots were seen on every major runway—an unexpected and inexpensive way to incorporate the trend into your look is with a thin pair of sparkly socks, like these shimmery & Other Stories socks. Wear them to transition everything from slip-on flats to traditional pumps from summer to fall.
Structured by designShutterstockphoto3/ShutterstockSmall, structured bags are the biggest accessories trend for fall 2017. The boxier the bag, the better. Look for luxe fabrics, like textured leather, and top carry handles for a better grip on these square bags. Cambridge Satchel has several in its fall line, including this Small Cloud Bag, that fit the bill. Do you own all of the seven classic handbags every woman needs?
