Not washing enough

Women with fine hair might notice their morning shampoo barely makes it to lunchtime before getting greasy. Even if your friends can get away with skipping a day (or three) of washing, you’ll probably need to do it more. Just because their hair works well with natural oils doesn’t mean you should be shamed for rinsing yours out. If you have flat, limp hair and want to wash it once—or even twice—a day, go for it, says Reyman. Or if you don’t use many products every day, try rinsing without adding shampoo, says Broderick. “Go through the motions: rinse and dry,” he says. “You may find you get a nice result without putting any of the sulfates or harsh chemicals in your hair.”