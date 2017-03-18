Use the buddy system

Svitlana-Sokolova/Shutterstock

When shopping for foundation, Freeman's rule is "find the formula and color that looks like you." Shop with someone who knows you well, and who can offer a second opinion. But, Freeman says, don't buy it just yet. "Walk around a bit, outside, even go home to see how it looks in your mirror and in different lights. Everyone's skin chemistry is different."