Skincare is the best makeup via-shen-beauty.com Before you can have great makeup, you must have great skin. Jill Freeman, a makeup artist and general manager at Brooklyn's Shen Beauty, emphasizes that your number one consideration must be skincare. "100 percent, this is the most important," she says, "because then the foundation becomes part of your skin." Create your unique skincare routine, and don't forget an SPF product, from a trusted skincare brand, that can be worn under makeup, like EltaMD Daily SPF 40 Sheer Moisturizer

Use the buddy system Svitlana-Sokolova/Shutterstock When shopping for foundation, Freeman's rule is "find the formula and color that looks like you." Shop with someone who knows you well, and who can offer a second opinion. But, Freeman says, don't buy it just yet. "Walk around a bit, outside, even go home to see how it looks in your mirror and in different lights. Everyone's skin chemistry is different."

Blend, blend, blend via sephora.com Blend and experiment with formulas and shades, says Freeman. "Most people aren't just one color," she notes. Not only that, but many formulas now include the aforementioned skincare benefits—so you can buy one product that blends skincare needs with coverage. In this category, Refinery29 likes L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation, while Make Up For Ever offers Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation in both liquid and stick, which can provide light or full coverage, depending on your brush (buffing for light coverage, flat foundation for full coverage).

And if you're a "natural beauty:'' via promiseorganic.com The organic personal care market, which is reported to be worth nearly $16 billion by 2020, is hot and many of these products now have advanced, efficacious formulas and ingredients with minerals that are great for your skin. Freeman is a strong proponent of products that are more natural and/or organic, which are now so readily available—even in the drugstore. You can find Promise Organic products, like this

The organic personal care market, which is reported to be worth nearly $16 billion by 2020, is hot and many of these products now have advanced, efficacious formulas and ingredients with minerals that are great for your skin. Freeman is a strong proponent of products that are more natural and/or organic, which are now so readily available—even in the drugstore. You can find Promise Organic products, like this Nourishing Coconut Facial Cream with Mango , in CVS. Finally, beauty food for thought: Celebrity makeup artists often opt for natural/organic products because they're wary of potential reactions to chemical ingredients in "traditional" products.

