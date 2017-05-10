via fatboy.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockFor coarse strands, hairstylist and founder of Fatboy , Tyson Kennedy recommends mixing Fatboy Perfect Putty with a couple of drops of Moroccanoil Pure Argan Oil and applying it from roots to ends. "Comb through the hair and then run your hands thorough to add separation. If you have longer hair, you can twist to create beachy waves in the front." This is the one product you need for perfect beach waves .

If you have wavy hair

tresemme via walmart.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockGirl with naturally wavy hair are the luckiest, according to Laswell. Natural waves need very little to look awesome. "I like to use TRESemmé Climate Control Mousse to adds extra fullness and a serum to help control the unwanted frizz and flyways," Laswell says. Try John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects Serum or It's a 10 Miracle Styling Serum. Just about any hair style works as long as your embrace the wave. "A fishtail braid is one of my favorite looks for day or night."