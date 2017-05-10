The 8 Secret Weapons You Need to Fight Summer Frizz
To keep summer heat and humidity from turning normal hair into a giant fuzzball, you have to work with your hair texture—not against it, the pros say. Here's how.
If you have fine hair
amika via sephora.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockThe key to fighting frizz when it comes to fine hair: weightless products that won't weigh down strands. Before heat-styling—whether it's using a blowdryer or straightener—Eva Reed, Pro Regional Educator for amika, likes to apply a heat-activated, lightweight mist to combat frizz all day and night. Try: amika The Shield Style Extending Spray, John Frieda Frizz Ease Heat Defeat Protective Spray, or Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist. These are the style rules for people with fine and thin hair.
If you have thin hair
Reverie via sephora.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockStruggling with thin or limp strands? Go for volume. To give hair a boost while eliminating frizz, Reed suggests spritzing a product like amika Bombshell Blowout Spray on the roots when hair is wet, and then smoothing a leave-in cream like Reverie Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment from the mid shaft to the ends. Next, blow-dry on a low setting or let your strands air dry. Try these awesome, no-heat hairstyles.
If you have coarse hair
via fatboy.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockFor coarse strands, hairstylist and founder of Fatboy, Tyson Kennedy recommends mixing Fatboy Perfect Putty with a couple of drops of Moroccanoil Pure Argan Oil and applying it from roots to ends. "Comb through the hair and then run your hands thorough to add separation. If you have longer hair, you can twist to create beachy waves in the front." This is the one product you need for perfect beach waves.
Content continues below ad
If you have curly hair
via rahua.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockFrizz begins the moment you step out of the shower. Excessive towel drying can disrupt the natural texture and rough up the hair cuticle. Instead, Kennedy recommends opting for a microfiber towel, which dries strands without friction to minimize damage. Next, apply a hybrid product—like Fatboy Boss Dog Styling Cream or Rahua Control Cream Curl Styler, which offer light hold with moisture—from roots to ends on damp hair. Let strands air dry—and resist the urge to fuss with your tresses, which can cause frizz. Give curls a shine boost with Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Coconut & Moringa Oils Curl Refresher Mist. These 10 curly hair styling tips might just change your life.
If you have frizzy hairvia itsa10haircare.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockNaturally frizzy hair needs extra protection against humidity. When hair is damp, smooth in It's A 10 Miracle Defrizzing Gel. This humectant-enriched formula balances moisture levels and tames unruly tresses. "Keep a small emergency hair kit in your purse. You can achieve just about any gorgeous summer updo with hair pins and elastics," says TRESemmé Stylist, Tyler Laswell. If you need a touch-up, try Ouidad Texture Smoothing Frizz & Flyaway Fighter Spray or Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield to maintain frizz-free style from AM to PM. Check out some genius ways to tame frizzy hair.
If you have wavy hair
tresemme via walmart.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockGirl with naturally wavy hair are the luckiest, according to Laswell. Natural waves need very little to look awesome. "I like to use TRESemmé Climate Control Mousse to adds extra fullness and a serum to help control the unwanted frizz and flyways," Laswell says. Try John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects Serum or It's a 10 Miracle Styling Serum. Just about any hair style works as long as your embrace the wave. "A fishtail braid is one of my favorite looks for day or night."
Content continues below ad
If you have straight hair
l'oreal via target.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockIf you want to sport a straight look in the summer heat, a lightweight serum is a must. Laswell recommends TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shine Serum to keep your style straight and smooth. We also like L'Oreal Paris EverSleek Sulfate Free Frizz Finish Oil-In-Serum and Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti Frizz Serum. Read up on the miracle-working hair products every woman needs.
If you have thick hair
amika via birchbox.com, Iveta Angelova/ShutterstockThick hair requires mega moisture. Reed suggests weekly deep conditioning treatments, like the amika Triple Rx Mask or Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, to help nourish strands and smooth the cuticle. "Before bed, apply a few drops of nourishing oil and loosely braid locks. In the morning, let down locks and use your fingers to style as desired." Try amika Oil Treatment, Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Oil, or OGX Kukui Anti-Frizz Hydrating Oil. Check out these natural hair masks to add shine and fight frizz.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.