Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Facial hair grooming

Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock

Finally, all men should take the time to groom their facial hair, regardless of whether you prefer a clean-shave, sharply-angled beard, or some other wild style. "Invest in a beard trimmer," Butterworth says. "They're inexpensive and available at your local drugstore. They also come with an adjustable attachment, so they're foolproof when it comes to beard maintenance." Yet facial hair grooming doesn't end there. "I would also suggest buying a nose and ear-hair trimmer," she adds. "Please do not ask me (nor any other hairstylist/barber) to stick my scissors in either area to clean them up for you. YES, this has happened. Ew!"