Fabric hair ties via emijay.com Fitness buffs know that tying your hair back is a must to avoid sweaty strands. The downside? Those dreaded dent marks. The solution: "no pull" hair ties. Stretchy fabric elastics are super functional for keeping tresses off your neck and out of your face. And because they hold versus pull strands, you'll be able to let your locks down after exercising. Fitness buffs know that tying your hair back is a must to avoid sweaty strands. The downside? Those dreaded dent marks. The solution: "no pull" hair ties. Stretchy fabric elastics are super functional for keeping tresses off your neck and out of your face. And because they hold versus pull strands, you'll be able to let your locks down after exercising. Emi Jay Hair Ties come in a rainbow of hues to match your favorite sporty ensemble.

Travel hair brush via thewetbrush.com When space is at a premium, a full-size hair brush won't do. A portable, gym bag-friendly option is the When space is at a premium, a full-size hair brush won't do. A portable, gym bag-friendly option is the Wet Brush Pop Fold , which glides through sweaty strands, brushing out tangles. And when you're done, press the button in the center to fold it up.

Content continues below ad

Multipurpose cleansing wipes via babobotanicals.com Multipurpose wipes are a major hygiene hack for getting your face and body fresh and clean. For those with sensitive skin, you can't beat Babo Botanicals 3-in-1 Hydrating Face, Hands & Body Wipes - Cucumber & Aloe Vera. The 99 percent natural and hypoallergenic formula cleanses, softens, and hydrates skin simultaneously. Acne-prone complexions will love Acure Organics Clarifying Acne Towelettes. A blemish-busting dream team of natural glycolic acid, willow bark extract, licorice root, and argan oil lift away grease, grime, and breakout-causing bacteria.

Deodorant via eoproducts.com One of the pitfalls of squeezing in a mid-day gym sesh is not having time to shower. Luckily, there are the One of the pitfalls of squeezing in a mid-day gym sesh is not having time to shower. Luckily, there are the EO Certified Organic Deodorant Wipes - Lavender , which are quite literally the perfect solution for ladies (and gents) on the go. Instead of lugging around a full-size deodorant, these individually wrapped wipes (sold solo and in a 24-pack) make it super simple to stay fresh 24/7—yes, even after hot yoga or a packed spin class. And natural beauties will love this: They're environmentally friendly and biodegradable. Use these other genius tips to freshen up post-workout when you can't rinse off

Portable refresher kit via eoproducts.com The fastest way to refresh and recover post-workout? Hands down, the new YUNI SWEAT, REFRESH, GO Healthy, Portable Workout Essentials. This uber convenient set includes four of the brand's bestsellers: pre-moistened body wipes that refresh and deodorize instantly, no-rinse cleansing foam that makes cleaning up a snap (even after extra-sweaty sessions), a natural, plant-based muscle recovery gel to soothe soreness, and a sublimely aromatic body mist. When getting clean is this easy, there's no excuse not to get sweaty (not even a packed gym)! Here's how to successfully navigate the gym after New Year's.

Content continues below ad

Sneakers via athleticpropulsionlabs.com There are so many stylish and functional new kicks on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the right one for you. Our best advice: Pick a pair that are designed for your fave workout. Runners will love the APL Women's TechLoom Pro. High performance textiles, a Propelium cushion and 8mm drop from the heel to the front puts your foot in the perfect position to optimize comfort and efficiency for running. If cross-training is more your thing, the Nike Free TR Focus Flyknit is worth buying. The innovative design delivers flexibility and breathability (meaning they keep your feet cool). Plus, they're available in cool color combos like mica blue/ocean fog/white/electro green and bright melon/glacier blue/total crimson/polarized blue. Want to start a running routine? These are the eight easy ways walkers can become runners.

Gym bag via bando.com You can't talk about a gym bag makeover without mentioning, well, a gym bag! After all, you need something stylish to carry all your new pre- and post-exercise essentials. The ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag is so chic you'll want to tote it all the time, which will probably lead to a few extra trips to the gym. Added bonus: It boasts comfy shoulder straps, a roomy interior, side pockets, and even a place to thread your ear buds, so you can listen to tunes on the go. Who's ready to sweat?



Content continues below ad