9 Gym-Bag Accessories that Will Make You Psyched to Work Out
You know how when you buy something new, you're all excited to use it? It's time to apply that philosophy to your gym bag, by stocking up on new, crave-worthy gear and toiletries that will make you pumped for your next workout.
Fabric hair tiesvia emijay.com Fitness buffs know that tying your hair back is a must to avoid sweaty strands. The downside? Those dreaded dent marks. The solution: "no pull" hair ties. Stretchy fabric elastics are super functional for keeping tresses off your neck and out of your face. And because they hold versus pull strands, you'll be able to let your locks down after exercising. Emi Jay Hair Ties come in a rainbow of hues to match your favorite sporty ensemble.
Dry shampoovia sephora.com Dry shampoo is the ultimate pick-me-up for sweaty strands. The 1-ounce travel size amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo revives post-workout tresses, sans the chalky residue some dry shampoos leave behind. And the abstract floral print is so chic, you'll be psyched to pull out of your gym bag. (The cult-favorite Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo is also now available in travel size, which will get you hooked to the time-release fragrance.) Looking for more tress tips? Learn the 12 tricks to make your blowout last longer, and yes, dry shampoo is one of them.
Travel hair brushvia thewetbrush.com When space is at a premium, a full-size hair brush won't do. A portable, gym bag-friendly option is the Wet Brush Pop Fold, which glides through sweaty strands, brushing out tangles. And when you're done, press the button in the center to fold it up.
Multipurpose cleansing wipes
via babobotanicals.com
Multipurpose wipes are a major hygiene hack for getting your face and body fresh and clean. For those with sensitive skin, you can't beat Babo Botanicals 3-in-1 Hydrating Face, Hands & Body Wipes - Cucumber & Aloe Vera. The 99 percent natural and hypoallergenic formula cleanses, softens, and hydrates skin simultaneously. Acne-prone complexions will love Acure Organics Clarifying Acne Towelettes. A blemish-busting dream team of natural glycolic acid, willow bark extract, licorice root, and argan oil lift away grease, grime, and breakout-causing bacteria.
Deodorantvia eoproducts.com One of the pitfalls of squeezing in a mid-day gym sesh is not having time to shower. Luckily, there are the EO Certified Organic Deodorant Wipes - Lavender, which are quite literally the perfect solution for ladies (and gents) on the go. Instead of lugging around a full-size deodorant, these individually wrapped wipes (sold solo and in a 24-pack) make it super simple to stay fresh 24/7—yes, even after hot yoga or a packed spin class. And natural beauties will love this: They're environmentally friendly and biodegradable. Use these other genius tips to freshen up post-workout when you can't rinse off.
Portable refresher kit
via eoproducts.com
The fastest way to refresh and recover post-workout? Hands down, the new YUNI SWEAT, REFRESH, GO Healthy, Portable Workout Essentials. This uber convenient set includes four of the brand's bestsellers: pre-moistened body wipes that refresh and deodorize instantly, no-rinse cleansing foam that makes cleaning up a snap (even after extra-sweaty sessions), a natural, plant-based muscle recovery gel to soothe soreness, and a sublimely aromatic body mist. When getting clean is this easy, there's no excuse not to get sweaty (not even a packed gym)! Here's how to successfully navigate the gym after New Year's.
Sneakers
via athleticpropulsionlabs.com
There are so many stylish and functional new kicks on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the right one for you. Our best advice: Pick a pair that are designed for your fave workout. Runners will love the APL Women's TechLoom Pro. High performance textiles, a Propelium cushion and 8mm drop from the heel to the front puts your foot in the perfect position to optimize comfort and efficiency for running. If cross-training is more your thing, the Nike Free TR Focus Flyknit is worth buying. The innovative design delivers flexibility and breathability (meaning they keep your feet cool). Plus, they're available in cool color combos like mica blue/ocean fog/white/electro green and bright melon/glacier blue/total crimson/polarized blue. Want to start a running routine? These are the eight easy ways walkers can become runners.
Activewearvia sweatybetty.com A fresh activewear wardrobe will seriously boost your resolve to get moving. Yogis and barre-addicts alike love the Alo Ripped Warrior Leggings. High performance nylon spandex, flat-locked comfort seaming, and a sleek high waist make these super flattering and functional. For (medium) support and style, nothing beats the Sweaty Betty Infinity Workout Bra. A strappy back, sweat-wicking fabric, and molded cups make this the ideal bra for spinning, boxing, and cross-training. When class is over, the Spiritual Gangster SG Varsity Old School Crew is the perfect sweatshirt to throw on to keep you feeling cozy and looking cool.
Gym bag
via bando.com
You can't talk about a gym bag makeover without mentioning, well, a gym bag! After all, you need something stylish to carry all your new pre- and post-exercise essentials. The ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag is so chic you'll want to tote it all the time, which will probably lead to a few extra trips to the gym. Added bonus: It boasts comfy shoulder straps, a roomy interior, side pockets, and even a place to thread your ear buds, so you can listen to tunes on the go. Who's ready to sweat?
