Don't start at the scalp donikz/ShutterstockMost people brush their hair after the shower, but what they don't realize is that wet hair is especially vulnerable, making it that much more important to be gentle and to comb correctly. Starting at the scalp can lead to snarls, frizz (give these frizz-fighting secret weapons a try), and damage! For starters, brushes and combs are designed to be used on hair, not the scalp. Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley, cautions that they can scratch, cause irritation, and negatively impact scalp hair. Brushing from the scalp down is also likely to cause breakage, which can make hair look thin. (Follow these 8 rules if you have thin hair.) It actually places unnecessary traction on the hair and follicle, and your strands are likely to be stretched past their elastic limit. Next, take a moment to think about how much hair you're trying to pass a comb through at one time. If you start combing from the top of your hair, you're likely to break through snarls, rather than remove them. "This action also can gather tangles together, creating large knots and matted sections," says Fernando Salas, creator of White Sands. Combing wrong isn't the only snafu you might be making. These mistakes could be majorly sabotaging your mane.

Do be gentle—especially around your hairline Nina Buday/ShutterstockYou already know it's important to be gentle on hair—particularly when wet—but when it comes to your hairline, it's even more critical. According to Kingsley, these hairs tend to be finer and more delicate. Plus, this is the area most people tend to fuss with the most, so it's super prone to wear-and-tear. "In our clinics in London and New York, we often see women whose hair has been substantially damaged as a result of incorrect brushing." If you're too rough when you brush, you can pull hairs out from their follicle, resulting in temporary hair loss. (Looking to remedying the situation? Give these natural hair loss treatments a try.) "If you do this repeatedly over a long period of time, the affected hairs may stop growing back permanently, a condition is known as traction alopecia," he says. Struggling with thinning strands or excessive shedding? These seven sneaky reasons could be the cause.

Do start with your ends Voyagerix/ShutterstockThe right way to comb wet hair to avoid damage? Start at your ends and gradually—section by section—work your way up to the roots. When you comb hair from the bottom up, you're working with less surface area to untangle at one time. "This allows you to gently and mindfully ease-out any interlocked hairs or hairs that you find as you go," explains Kingsley. Once you reach the scalp, it will be so much easier—because the mid shaft and ends will already be knot free—meaning less damage-inducing tugging and pulling, according to Salas. You might not realize these blunders are giving you split ends.

Do use leave-in conditioner puhhha/ShutterstockA leave-in formula is great to nourish and smooth areas of the cuticle that need repair the most. Try: Inoar Vegan Leave-in or White Sands Spray Leave-in Conditioner. Strands in need of some serious rehab? A weekly deep conditioning treatment may be just what the doctor, err stylist, ordered. Try one of these expert-approved hair masks, or whip up one of these nourishing home remedies.

Don't wrap hair in a towel Maryna Pleshkun/ShutterstockYou've probably heard that it's bad to brush through sopping strands. And while that's certainly true, the way you dry your hair matters! Wrapping your tresses in a cotton towel or turban can cause them to get extra knotty, which forces you to be even more aggressive when combing. The solution? Using a towel, gently squeeze out excess moisture. Spritz in some detangler and start combing. Not big on blow-drying? Learn how to air-dry your hair like a pro. Why you're at it, check out these awesome no-heat hairstyles.

