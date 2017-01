For hair that really needs washing, Coyne says your best bet is to pull it back. "A simple top knot style will look good with any outfit and for any occasion," she says, "First put the hair in a sleek ponytail. To make the bun, you can either use a " donut ," which can be bought at beauty supply stores or you can make your own bun. To do that, tease your pony tail and wrap it around and pin as go." Lastly, use hairspray to smooth down any strays or flyaway hairs. Here are ponytail hacks that are all awesome hairstyles for work.