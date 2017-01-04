Content continues below ad

Slick it back

iStock/gruizza

One of Coyne's favorite hairstyles for work is a slicked back look. "For a more dramatic but still easy look, part your hair in the middle. Flatiron your hair so it's nice and sleek. Take a section on both sides parting right behind the ears. Use hair spray and sleek the sides down. Then pin right behind the ears." This look also works without flatironing your hair. Just spray the hair with some water to slick hair down. Make sure to use a comb to get hair really smooth.