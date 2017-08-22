Crystals connect you with nature Abra Cadabraaa/Shutterstock"Crystals have been part of the earth since the beginning of time, so even if they're new to your world, you're not new to theirs," says Askinosie. Each stone is a unique work of art from the earth. Some sparkle, while others shine. Nowadays, a screen connects us to information and each other within seconds, but at the same time, it disconnects us from the earth's wisdom. "Mother Nature is real. She's all around us and she is our true connector." With everything healing crystals are purported to do, it's not surprising that the New York Times recently flagged crystals as the “latest accessory borrowed from Eastern medicinal philosophies to have penetrated the luxury wellness market, where stylish women are as eager to buy a giant rose quartz as they are the newest Gucci slide."

Crystals can bring you balance Abra Cadabraaa/ShutterstockHealing crystals hold unique frequencies and particular energies that align with each of the seven chakras. The throat chakra is the center of communication and self-expression. If your fifth chakra is overactive, you may talk too much and forget to listen. Blockages can result in an ability to speak up or express your truth. Blue stones can help restore balance. Try a lapis lazuli or an aquamarine necklace. Known as the "stone of truth," lapis lazuli opens up the throat chakra. Aquamarine is used to cleanse, bolster courage and foster tolerance. The sacral chakra (lower abdomen) governs passion and pleasure. Looking to spice things up in the bedroom? Carnelian and orange sapphire can fire up libido and sexual energy. Try these other tips to rev up your sex life naturally.

Crystals improve feng shui Abra Cadabraaa/ShutterstockJust as specific stones support your chakras, they can also imbue and enhance energies in your external environment. For this reason, crystals are important cures in feng shui. Placing stones—a tangible form of earth energy—in your home or office helps to ground and balance your space. One of the most valuable and widely used feng shui crystals is jade. Symbolic of good luck, new beginnings, and prosperity, it's traditionally used in the kitchen, kids' bedrooms, or any area where you're starting a new project. Clear quartz is another top pick. This versatile crystal can help strengthen and cleanse energy. Plus, it's affordable and works with all decorating styles. Consider upgrading your doorknobs to this striking stone. Rose quartz, also known as the "stone of the heart," is believed to be the best crystal for love and marriage. Try placing a few stones in a bowl on your nightstand.

Crystals can be healing Abra Cadabraaa/ShutterstockAlmost every ancient civilization since the beginning of time has utilized healing crystals, according to Askinosie. In Ayurvedic medicine, crystal energy is used to correct physical, emotional, and metaphysical imbalances within the body.

Crystals can make you feel more positive Abra Cadabraaa/Shutterstock"Looking at a crystal brings a smile to your face, uplifts your energy, and makes you happy. Everyone can welcome a little more happiness into their lives. Yellow crystal spreads and attracts cheer. Amethyst is a wonderful crystal to infuse your space with positivity, harmony, and calmness. "Place an amethyst crystal in your space and see how Mother Nature's natural beauty brings a smile to your face."

Crystals can help you feel calmer Abra Cadabraaa/Shutterstock Certain crystals, like Certain crystals, like amethyst , moonstone, and hematite , naturally emit calming and relaxing energies. "There's a part within your soul that says, 'stop, breathe, and listen.' It reminds you that you can find peace even in the midst of chaos. Stones can help you do that," says Askinosie. Try taking a crystal bath. Start by creating a serene environment with candles and essential oils. Next, set crystals around the bathtub to stimulate your chakras. For example, placing stones beside your head, stomach, and hips will connect with your crown, solar plexus, and root chakras. You can even use crystals to infuse the water with intention. It's time to stop overlooking tub time: Here's why a bath is the stress-melter you need right now

Crystals can enhance romantic feelings Abra Cadabraaa/Shutterstock The heart chakra is the center of love. Pink and green stones best align with the frequency of this chakra—the most popular of which is The heart chakra is the center of love. Pink and green stones best align with the frequency of this chakra—the most popular of which is rose quartz , the stone of unconditional love. It's renowned for its ability to heal heartache, release baggage from past relationships, and open the heart to all kinds of love—whether it be romantic, platonic, or self-love. Try wearing a rose quartz necklace close your chest. Other heart chakra stones include rhodonite, emerald, and malachite.

Crystals may promote mental clarity Abra Cadabraaa/Shutterstock Quartz is made of silica, one of the most abundant element on the planet. Ancient civilizations used it to improve mental clarity. Bring mental clarity and focus into your day-to-day life by holding a piece of Quartz is made of silica, one of the most abundant element on the planet. Ancient civilizations used it to improve mental clarity. Bring mental clarity and focus into your day-to-day life by holding a piece of clear quartz and breathing in deeply. "Gazing at its clarity mirrors back the reality that you can also be crystal clear."

Crystals may protect your home Abra Cadabraaa/ShutterstockThe Romans embedded crystals into their armor and shields to provide protection and strength while in battle. Black tourmaline is a highly protective and shielding crystal. Askinosie suggests placing a piece outside the entrances to your home.

Crystals can help at work Abra Cadabraaa/Shutterstock Technology is all around us; and everything from your smartphone to your laptop emits an electromagnetic field. Safe to say, in our fast-paced world, we can also use a digital detox. Taking a break from electronics can lower your stress levels and clear your mind. "This is where one of my favorite crystals, Technology is all around us; and everything from your smartphone to your laptop emits an electromagnetic field. Safe to say, in our fast-paced world, we can also use a digital detox. Taking a break from electronics can lower your stress levels and clear your mind. "This is where one of my favorite crystals, shungite , really shines," Askinosie says. "Touted as the miracle stone of the 21st century, this ancient mineral is packed with molecular structures called, fullerenes, which are said to neutralize free radicals and toxins." Shungite can be used as a shield against electromagnetic fields. Place a stone on your work desk (next to your computer), or near your television.

