7 Makeup Tricks You Need to Help Hide a Hangover

Camouflage the signs of a hangover, so you can put your best face forward—no matter what happened last night. Your secret's safe with us!

By Lindsay Cohn
Soothe irritated eyes

Soothe irritated eyesiStock/peopleimages

A late night with little sleep can leave eyes red, dry, and itchy in the AM. Thankfully, you can erase the signs of fatigue and fake a well-rested look with a few easy steps. Start by soothing irritated peepers with Rohto Cooling Eye Drops‎, which relieve redness and adds moisture to dry eyes. "These are the best, and we always use them on early morning photo shoots," says Vanessa Ungaro, makeup artist with the dynamic New York-based beauty duo Lauren + Vanessa. You can also try these home remedies for dry, irritated eyes.

Alleviate puffiness

Alleviate puffinessiStock/andresr

Sipping too many cocktails causes a dip in a substance called anti-diuretic hormone (ADH), so you're more prone to retaining fluids—which usually means puffy eyes. Your first line of defense against puffiness and those dreaded bags is an eye mask, like Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches or Karuna Renewal Eye Mask. "Put it on for about 10 minutes, and follow with an eye cream, like Kiehl's Since 1851 Eye Alert, which has cooling cucumber and caffeine to fight the look of fatigue," says Ungaro. Here are other under-eye treatments that work—and those that don't.

Brighten under-eye circles

Brighten under-eye circlesiStock/goodluz

Dark circles got you down? If it's not just smudged mascara, grab some Indie Lee Calendula Eye Balm, which is infused with mango seed butter to diminish dark circles. "Apply a concealer around the entire orb of your eyes, covering the tear duct area, below the eyes, and from lashline to the brow bone," suggests Ramy Gafni, celebrity makeup artist and author of How to Fake Real Beauty. His picks for the job: Ramy Skin Stick HD Concealer and Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat. Next, apply a brightening pencil—the makeup equivalent of a magic wand. "I love to use the Wander Beauty Secret Weapon Pencil inside the eye for an instant brightening effect without looking too white like other shades do," says Tina Turnbow, celebrity makeup artist. Then apply eyeliner and mascara to the upper lash line only. "This will wake up your eye's appearance and further draw attention away from puffiness or dark circles," Gafni says.

Hydrate dry skin

Hydrate dry skiniStock/peopleimages

Alcohol is notoriously dehydrating. To quench parched skin, look for formulas containing hyaluronic acid, which is extremely hydrating. Start with a mega-moisturizing sheet mask, like boscia Tsubaki Oil Deep Hydration Hydrogel Mask. Next, Gafni recommends a water-based moisturizer like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel. Wait a minute or two before proceeding to the next step to give your skin a chance to absorb the moisture. Don't miss dermatologists' rules for using moisturizer.

Quell facial swelling

Quell facial swellingiStock/greenartphotography
The effects of a boozy evening (especially when you're downing sugar-filled mixed drinks) can resemble those of a super salty meal, leaving your face puffy and swollen. Alleviate facial bloating with a firming serum. Philosophy's When Hope Is Not Enough is formulated with pentapeptide-3 to lift and tighten skin. To ease the rest of last night's effects, try these tricks to cure hangovers naturally.

Reduce redness

Reduce rednessiStock/svehlik

Alcohol causes blood vessels to dilate, which shows up as redness. To counteract the excess pigment while boosting hydration, Ungaro suggests using rose water mist. Try: Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist. Gafni suggests a soothing primer to use under moisturizer, like Ramy Elixir Skin Conditioning Primer, which contains cucumber oil and St. John's Wort. For more, find out the secrets makeup artists wish they could tell you.

Brighten and even tone

Brighten and even toneiStock/drazen_

To even out a ruddy, splotchy complexion, apply a BB cream, such as COOLA Rōsilliance SPF 30 BB+ Cream or L'Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream. These multi-purpose products cover and camouflage imperfection. Plus, they look fresher and less heavy than foundation. Next up: A rosy blush and a kiss of cream-based bronzer, which quickly brighten up a dull complexion. "Blend bronzer into the top of the hairline, the hollows of your cheeks, and under your chin for a subtle sun-kissed glow," says Ungaro. Next, apply cream blush to the apples of your cheeks. Illuminate the cheekbones, Cupid's bow, bridge of the nose, and inner corners of the eyes to bring in light with a highlighter. Try RMS Beauty Living Luminizer or Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminator. Lastly, don't underestimate the power of a pop of color on your pout. It will liven up your entire face and divert attention from tired eyes, according to Gagni.

