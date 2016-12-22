To even out a ruddy, splotchy complexion, apply a BB cream, such as COOLA Rōsilliance SPF 30 BB+ Cream or L'Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream. These multi-purpose products cover and camouflage imperfection. Plus, they look fresher and less heavy than foundation. Next up: A rosy blush and a kiss of cream-based bronzer, which quickly brighten up a dull complexion. "Blend bronzer into the top of the hairline, the hollows of your cheeks, and under your chin for a subtle sun-kissed glow," says Ungaro. Next, apply cream blush to the apples of your cheeks. Illuminate the cheekbones, Cupid's bow, bridge of the nose, and inner corners of the eyes to bring in light with a highlighter. Try RMS Beauty Living Luminizer or Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminator. Lastly, don't underestimate the power of a pop of color on your pout. It will liven up your entire face and divert attention from tired eyes, according to Gagni.