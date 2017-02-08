12 Must-Have Products for a Spa Day in Your Own Home
Turn down the lights, turn up the relaxing music, and lounge in luxury without the expense of a real spa.
Yankee Candle lavender vanilla candles—$25via yankeecandle.com The best way to start your personal spa treatment is with the proper mood lighting: candles. These ones from Yankee Candle combine the sweet fragrance of vanilla with the healing powers of lavender to help you ease into “me time.” If you need convincing that lavender can really relieve stress, we’ve got proof.
Eucalyptus oil—$8via cvs.com In addition to treating respiratory conditions, eucalyptus oil is another popular (and powerful) aromatherapy product that clears the head and the senses. Slowly inhale a few drops on your hands or use a diffuser. Aromatherapy can also be used to treat other physical and emotional ailments.
Laura Mercier Crème Brûlée Honey Bath—$45via sephora.com Bubble baths have an unfair association with dirty children, but they’re surprisingly effective stress-melters for adults. This bath from Laura Mercier not only smells amazing, but the honey moisturizes your skin while you soak, among other health perks.
CVS Health soothing mineral and Epsom salts—$6-10via cvs.com Apologize to your massage therapist because he’s about to be replaced. This drugstore alternative can relieve stiff and achy muscles without the spa prices. Just add 2 cups of scented mineral or Epsom salts to warm bath water. While you soak, give yourself a soothing massage to help loosen knots, focusing especially on the neck, legs, and feet. For a therapeutic foot soak, add 1 cup of salt to a gallon of warm water. Soak each foot for five minutes at a time.
Kiehl’s Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist—$17via kiehls.com Beauty mists come in a variety of formulas that serve different purposes. Some act as toners, others as tonics, and certain kinds even set your makeup. This particular hydrating mist keeps your skin smooth and calms your senses. Plus, Tibetan ginseng can help cells take in more oxygen and make you look younger. Ginseng also has a rep for beating fatigue and boosting immunity.
Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack—$22via glossier.com The reason this detoxifying face mask calls itself a “juice cleanse for your face” may be that many of its ingredients could be found in a juice cleanse, namely parsley, spinach, and avocado oil. Keep the mask on for 20 minutes to let the nutrients do their thing. While you wait, curl up with one of these life-changing books. As long as you’re rejuvenating your body, why not do the same for your mind?
Made From Earth Vitamin Enhanced Face Firming Serum—$40via madefromearth.com It’s a tad pricier than the other products included here, but this serum is loaded with organic nutrients and vitamins tighten skin and fade away fine lines from aging. Want to go even more natural? Spreading these foods on your face can save you from Botox later in life.
CVS Health cold pressed coconut oil—$11via cvs.com In terms of beauty products, there’s little coconut oil can’t do. You can use it as deodorant, lip balm, shaving cream, and more. It also doubles as hair conditioner, and some studies say it can make your hair stronger. When your relaxation time ends and your real-world duties call, use leftover oil to help with your household chores. But before you go adding it to your recipes, find out what nutritionists wish you knew about cooking with coconut oil.
Burt’s Bees Cranberry & Pomegranate Sugar Scrub—$13via burtsbees.com Sweet, fruity aromas and gentle exfoliation—What more can you want from a body scrub? You can also experiment with a homemade exfoliant by mixing coffee grounds with face wash or coconut oil (yet another example of this jack-of-all-trades product).
Victoria’s Secret Shea Weightless body oil—$18via victoriassecret.comv Body butter is a go-to for serious moisturizing, but it’s often made with synthetic chemicals and petroleum by-products. On the other hand, body oils hydrate well and leave the soft skin you want without the additional ingredients. If you usually reach for the body butter, switch it up and give this European trend a try.
Bath and Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint body lotion—$13via bathandbodyworks.com Bath and Body Works has a great collection of products specifically for aromatherapy, but this calming scent melts away stress while it moisturizes. For a professional spa touch, leave the bottle on top of or close to a radiator while you shower or take a bath. Warm lotion is one of the most underrated beauty treatments out there, and it’s so easy to do that you really don’t have an excuse not to try it.
Earth Theraputics Aloe socks—$12via ulta.com After you moisturize, keep your feet cozy by slipping on fuzzy aloe-infused socks. For more must-have supplies to pamper yourself at home, check out the 20 drugstore beauty products dermatologists swear by.
