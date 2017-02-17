It seals in moisture iStock/eclipse_images Honey is a natural humectant, meaning that it takes the moisture from the air and is able to seal it in your hair and skin. This helps to keep your hair conditioned, which will reduce breakage, allowing it to stay strong and healthy and grow longer. Sealing in moisture also prevents dryness and premature wrinkles. Honey is a natural humectant, meaning that it takes the moisture from the air and is able to seal it in your hair and skin. This helps to keep your hair conditioned, which will reduce breakage, allowing it to stay strong and healthy and grow longer. Sealing in moisture also prevents dryness and premature wrinkles.

Strengthens hair follicles iStock/Image-Source Honey also works to strengthen your hair follicles. This keeps hair from falling out so you can finally get the length you've been working for.

Highlights your hair iStock/MoosyElk Honey contains the enzyme glucose oxidase. When you let it sit on your hair for an extended period of time, the enzyme slowly releases hydrogen peroxide, which naturally lightens the hair. To create this highlighting mask, mix three tablespoons of honey with two tablespoons of water and apply to damp hair. Let it soak for one hour.

Rich in antioxidants iStock/fastsnail Strong antioxidants are found in honey. They work to prevent damage to your hair and keep the scalp healthy.

Brings shine back iStock/PeopleImages Mix two tablespoons of honey in two cups of warm water and rinse your hair with it after you shampoo. It helps to bring back the shine that exposure to sun and styling tools can minimize.

Has antibacterial and antiseptic qualities iStock/LarsZahnerPhotography Did you know honey is antibacterial? Yep, it works to prevent infections on your scalp and can help with conditions like eczema, dandruff, and psoriasis.

Minimizes impurities iStock/Gabriela-Molnar Not only does honey strengthen the hair follicle, but it also cleans any impurities off of them. Why is this a big deal? When impurities build up on hair follicles it can cause them to get clogged and the hair to fall out.

Stimulates hair regrowth iStock/martin-dm Honey works to boost hair growth, but it also reboots dormant follicles for addition growth. Use honey to add thickness to your hair and get more volume. Sources: stylecraze.com, womenshealth.com, youqueen.com

