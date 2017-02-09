Courtesy Ole Henricksen, Mad Hippie, JurliqueWith so many beauty items out there—lining store shelves and cluttering your bathroom’s vanity—it’s hard to know what your skin really needs versus what you just want to try. One prime suspect is hydrating mist. If you’re thinking of sampling this new entry into the skincare category, here’s what you need to know.

“Facial mists can help to hydrate skin and provide nutrients to your skin,” says Kally Papantoniou, MD, a dermatologist with offices in New York City and Long Island. Available in pump form, the spray is meant to be misted onto the face directly from just a few inches away. “Most skin types can benefit from a facial mist,” adds Papantoniou. “For sensitive skin, make sure to either choose a spring water or hypoallergenic version.” (Here are more rules to follow if you have sensitive skin.)

Facial misting is best done as a first step after cleansing, before moisturizing in the morning and again before bed, says Dr. Papantoniou. “The mist can be used again during the day to freshen up and rehydrate your skin as needed,” she adds.

Think of a hydrating mist as a secret weapon in your skincare regimen, adding a boost of hydration and nourishment for major glow action. It can be a game changer especially for dryer skin. “When skin is dehydrated, it’s not only dry and flaky, but also, any lines can appear more prominent,” explains Dr. Papantoniou. When selecting a mist, she recommends looking for key antioxidants, rejuvenating essential oils, and the absence of synthetic fragrance, formaldehyde, and parabens.

Although the main mission of a hydrating mist is to, well, hydrate, different formulas have their own approach and added perks. For example, Ole Henriksen’s Nurture Me contains cucumber and chamomile to reduce inflammation and calm skin, according to Dr. Papantoniou, so it might be helpful for rosacea or skin that’s irritated. Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist contains an interesting ingredient called marshmallow root extract, which, according to Dr. Papantoniou, is known for its ability to maximize hydration in skin and also has softening properties. “Marshmallow root extract contains mucilages, which act to hydrate and protect skin. This extract also has mild anti-inflammatory properties, and has been used since Ancient Egypt,” she says. Mad Hippie Hydrating Nutrient Mist contains hesperidin which, can help to lighten dark spots naturally. “It also has numerous antioxidants such as resveratrol, vitamin c and green tea, to name a few,” says Dr. Papantoniou.

“It’s best to apply the mist on a clean face without makeup or cream, but if your skin is very dry or you are traveling by airplane and it’s taking a toll on your complexion, it’s often nice to spritz on a hydrating and soothing mist during the day, Dr. Papantoniou adds. Here are more amazing tricks to get glowing skin.