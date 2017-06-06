Content continues below ad

Butt lifts

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

The average surgeon charges $4,356 for buttocks augmentation, so wouldn't it be nice if insurance would cover that Brazilian butt lift? It would, but that's not happening. However, if you must undergo a mastectomy for medical reasons, there are surgeons who are able to create new breasts out of skin, fat, and blood vessels removed from the gluteal area. This surgery results in a newly contoured and lifted backside and is now routinely covered by insurance, although Dr. LoTempio can recall a time less than a decade ago when the road to obtaining coverage sometimes involved a lengthy and nerve-wracking appeals process. Since that time, the landscape has changed considerably, however. In fact, there are several other flap surgeries that can be performed using thigh tissue which result in a what Dr. LoTempio calls a "mini thigh lift." But maybe you don't need a butt lift so much as you need proper underwear to flatter your butt shape.