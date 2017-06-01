What Does Your Lipstick Shape Say About You?
Find out what the shape of your lipstick says about your personality.
via Besthealthmag.ca
The PointTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com The sharper the point, the more ambitious this lipstick's owner is. Those with pointy tips are usually helpful (except when the tip is too sharp-that suggests they have turned mean and hard-edged). If the tip has a roundness, they're happy in their job and their life. This is what your favorite lipstick color says about your personality.
The Leaning Tower of PisaTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com When you come across this shape, you're dealing with a tough, strong and opinionated adversary. (But they have a fun-loving side, enjoy a party and are good sources of office gossip.) A toppling tower indicates rage or a crisis. Try these tips to find the best lipstick for your skin tone.
The Reclining ChairTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If a lipstick's shape is high on one side, it signals stress. Women with "chairs" are friendly and often organize the office party. They can have split personalities, though. At-work lipsticks can have higher backs than night-time ones.
Content continues below ad
The Double-Edged SwordTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Two sharp points indicate a woman who knows what she wants and is single-minded about getting it. But double-edged swords are nurturing and value loyalty. If you cross her, though, be prepared for the proverbial knife in the back. Try these makeup tips to get your lips to look more full.
The Flat TopTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You want this woman on your side. She's dependable and even-tempered. Love a red lip? Here's how to apply it like a pro.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.