Long hair has different needs Dmitry_Tsvetkov/shutterstockLengthy locks need more care than shorter tresses. For starters, long hair is more prone to tangles—especially if it's fine or color treated (here's how you should take care of thin hair). It's also more apt to get involved in daily wear and tear—from getting tangled in a scarf to needing to be tied up during workouts. And the longer it gets, the more fragile it can become, so you need to be extra gentle. Simply put: Long hair is special and needs to be treated as such.

Get regular trims PANIGALE/shutterstockWe get it, you have long hair and want to keep it that way. But snipping strands regularly can actually help. A trim gets rid of damage and split ends. Shelby Samaria, stylist at Suite Caroline Salon in New York City suggests booking salon appointments every 10 to 12 weeks if you tend to air-dry your hair (A.K.A. it's not exposed to extreme amounts of heat), or six to eight weeks for colored and heat-styled tresses. These are the 15 hairstyle terms to know before your next salon visit.

Detangle daily gpointstudio/shutterstockLong hair is more susceptible to tangles. Daily brushing helps remove snarls and will help thwart the formation of larger knots. The best type of brush? Matt Swinney, L'ANZA Global Creative Director suggests a half boar bristle/half nylon brush, like Mason Pearson, to distribute hair's natural oils. Remember, brushes are not one-strand-fits all! Here's how to find the best brush for your hair type.

Content continues below ad

Comb carefully puhhha/shutterstockBecause long hair is more prone to tangles, those with lengthy locks need to be extra careful when combing, urges Simone Bailey, lead stylist at DreamDry in Scarsdale, New York. If you're working with wet hair, gently towel dry and then spritz in a lightweight detangling spray, like Pantene Detangler or Not Your Mother's Knotty to Nice Conditioning Detangler. Using a large, wide-tooth comb, start from the bottom and gradually—working in sections—make your way up to the roots. This way you can ease out knots as you go, resulting in less pulling, tugging, and damage.

Combat split ends puhhha/shutterstockThose with long hair need to be particularly careful when it comes to split ends, which can cause hair to appear thinner. Did you that many common haircare mistakes contribute to split ends? Drying too roughly and heat styling are two common culprits. Bailey recommends using Space.nk.apothecary Oribe Split End Seal to help repair split ends and reduces breakage.

Shampoo less often LarsZ/shutterstockOne hair myth we'd like to put to rest? That you need to wash your hair every day. The truth is, you do not have to have shampoo daily. Your hair and scalp need natural oils to stay nourished and healthy. Cleansing every third day is totally fine (unless you're doing ultra sweaty workouts in which case you'll probably want to rinse off). When it comes time to shower, an all-too-common mistake people make when washing their hair is applying shampoo to the roots through the ends. Stylist are begging you stop! Dirt and oil tends to accumulate at the scalp, so that's where you should concentrate. Plus, the ends are dryer, so they don't require extra cleansing. Instead, apply shampoo to the roots, massage into a lather, and work down towards the ends. Don't forget, what works for your curly haired pal might not work for your fine tresses. Be sure to pick the best shampoo for your specific hair type.

Content continues below ad

Don't skip conditioner KMNPhoto/shutterstock The secret (well one of them) to keeping long hair healthy, shiny, and silky? Conditioner. Conditioning hydrates, softens, repairs damage, and helps to smooth flyaways and frizz. Apply conditioner during every shampoo regimen, concentrating on mid lengths and ends. Avoid roots which can weigh down long locks. Read up on the The secret (well one of them) to keeping long hair healthy, shiny, and silky? Conditioner. Conditioning hydrates, softens, repairs damage, and helps to smooth flyaways and frizz. Apply conditioner during every shampoo regimen, concentrating on mid lengths and ends. Avoid roots which can weigh down long locks. Read up on the 13 commandments for conditioning your hair.

Content continues below ad

Opt for looser updos Ponytails and buns are a convenient way to keep long locks off your face—not to mention they look ultra chic—but pulling hair too tight can cause stress and strain. As a general rule: The looser the style, the less tension on the cuticle. " terekhov-igor/shutterstock Ponytails and buns are a convenient way to keep long locks off your face—not to mention they look ultra chic—but pulling hair too tight can cause stress and strain. As a general rule: The looser the style, the less tension on the cuticle. " Braids are an amazing way to showcase long hair," says Swinney. "A loose top knot is always classic and elegant." Or try a trendy style, like the half-up top knot bun . All our experts agreed that an elastic cord is best for securing tresses. It holds firmly, without the aggressive effect of a more rubbery binder or metal-edged elastics, which can snag strands.

Switch up the way you wear your hair Kseniia Perminova/shutterstockPros suggest switching up you 'do to avoid patterns of tension that could cause damage. "Instead of always wearing a bun, try a fun side pony for daytime, or a more elegant low pony for evening," says Samaria. And, of course, let your hair down! After all, don't you want to show off your beautiful, long locks? To keep your mane looking amazing, sans heat-styling, try these stylist-approved techniques to air-dry your hair like a pro.



Content continues below ad