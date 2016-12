The Most Flattering Makeup for Every Eye Color

Big blue eyes have inspired poetry and paintings for centuries, but when it comes to creating your own artful makeup look, it's easy to go wrong. Due to how light blue eyes can be, dark, rich shadows can easily overpower them. Instead of dark purples or browns, opt for neutral, light, and soft eye shadows . Any color with orange undertones—champagne, coral, terracotta, salmon, and burnt sienna—will pick up any gold or yellow flecks within blue eyes, making them appear even bluer and cooler . When it comes to adding liner and mascara, don't be tempted to create a harsh contrast with black liner. Instead, it's best to use a creamy, champagne eyeliner to enhance them. You can tightline—which means sticking very close to the edge of the eyelid, even cover your whole lid, or just blend the champagne liner into the corners of your eyes for added brightness. For mascara, try a dark brown or navy blue. These makeup tips can help you stand out in photographs