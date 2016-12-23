The Most Flattering Makeup for Every Eye Color

Grey eyes are the paler version of blue or green, and no less beautiful. Grey eyes work best with steely hues, which perfectly emphasize their misty undertones. When choosing an eye shadow for grey eyes, reach for an icy blue, light stone, or mink grey. Any metallic silver will look magnificent. Smokey grey eye shadow also pairs well with gunmetal eyeliners and dark silver mascara. Grey eyes are very rare, and when correctly played up, appear quite enchanting.