The Easiest Way to Remove Makeup After a Long Day
Because you should never go to sleep with your makeup on.
gpointstudio/shutterstockNeed a fast fix for your face in between work and a dinner date or before bed? Welcome to the cotton club. Pre-saturated cotton pads are big business these days—and for good reason: They are quick and effective while addressing specific skincare concerns. Want to remove eye makeup, shrink pores, tone skin and improve skin texture? Cotton can do all this and more! For quick cleansing and effective makeup removal, try the makeup remover products below.
For eye makeup removal
Marcelle Instant Eye Make-Up Remover Pads, $12 at mass-market retailers
For radiance and texture
Laboratoire Dr Renaud Triple Performance Peels Pads, $70 at mass-market retailers
For complexion prep
Nip+Fab Bee Sting Fix Toning Pads, $13 at mass-market retailers
For smaller pores
Rodial Super Acids X-treme Pore Shrink Cleansing Pads, $48 at beautyboutique.ca
These cotton cleansing products, along with our other expert skincare tips and products, will have your skin happy, healthy, and glowing in no time.
