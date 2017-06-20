Content continues below ad

Clean up smudges

Matthew Cohen/Rd.com

If your mascara or other eye makeup has smudged throughout the day, swipe a Q-Tip with a little moisturizer or eye cream to clean the area, suggests Kevin James Bennett, a makeup artist. "They work great for quick clean-ups and unlike a makeup remover, they won't break down the makeup you're going to re-apply over it," he says.