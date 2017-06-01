Content continues below ad

You may end up shelling out more than you need to

If there's a cheaper alternative to a product a med spa offers, don't expect anyone to tell you about it. Amanda Lee of Seattle, Washington, was shelling out $120 per month for the lash-growing serum Latisse, which she purchased from a med spa. When she mentioned this to her dermatologist at her annual skin exam, he offered to write her a prescription for a generic version of the drug, which cut her monthly bill down to $45. "The people at the med spa never mentioned that there was a generic version," Lee says.