10 Melt-Proof Makeup Products to Try This Summer

Setting Spray urban decay via sephora.comGuard your complexion against oil and shine by stocking up on a setting spray. Spritz after you’ve put on your makeup to keep it from budging and prevent you from reaching for blotting paper. It also doubles as a midday makeup refresher. Urban Decay De-Slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray, $32 at sephora.com.

Waterproof Eyeliner via bobbibrowncosmetics.comTested in ultra-humid climates, these waterproof liners are formulated to stay put from your first morning meeting to last call. Bonus points: The intense pigment was created with minimal oils and waxes to ensure zero touch-ups are required throughout the day. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Liner in Blackout, $32 at nordstrom.

Water-ready Sunscreen shiseido via sephora.comUsing a patented technology called WetForce, this BB cream and sunscreen in one activates with water, giving you increased sun protection while you sweat it out. That means good coverage and broad-spectrum protection that’ll last through intense workouts, sports and outdoor activities. The ultra-portable size also makes it gym and travel bag ready. Shiseido WetForce Sports BB SPF 50+ For Face, $38 at ulta.com.

Smudge-proof Brow Powder via us.rimmellondon.com This Rimmel brow powder is helps Rimmel London Brow Shake Filling Powder, $3.99 at target.com. This Rimmel brow powder is helps fill in, shape and bulk up sparse brows. It’s also sweat and waterproof formula, making sure your good brow day isn’t ruined.

Oil Absorbing Foundation immaculate via sephora.comWith a liquid-to-powder formula, this foundation soaks up excess oil and hides imperfections sans cakiness. For oily skin types, it has the added benefit of kaolinite clay, an ingredient that absorbs oil without drying out the skin. Hourglass Immaculate Liquid Powder Mattifying Oil Free Foundation, $56 at sephora.com.

No Flake Mascara via pixibeauty.comAvoid raccoon eyes with a waterproof mascara. This one curls, lengthens and defines your lashes while standing up against the heat (and any tears you shed during wedding season). Pixi Beauty Lash Booster Mascara, $22 at target.com.

Full Coverage Concealer via physiciansformula.comIf you’d rather skip foundation during the hotter months, but still require coverage, this full-coverage concealer camouflages blemishes, covers up dark circles and evens out your skin with a light-diffusing, selfie-ready finish. It also taps into new polymer technology that helps it adhere to the skin, making sure it won’t slide off. Physicians Formula #InstaReady Full Coverage Concealer, $10.99 at ulta.com.

Setting Powder hard Candy via walmart.comSet your makeup and control oil by layering on a translucent powder over top. This lightweight powder boasts a soft matte finish, keeping your look sheer and natural. Hard Candy Translucent Loose Finishing Powder, $6 at walmart.com.

Double Duty Primer Estee Lauder via thebay.comNot only does a primer provide a smooth base for your makeup, it’s the key to making it last. This one uses apricot essence to soften skin while it goes to work on minimizing the look of pores and imperfections. Estée Lauder The Smoother Universal Perfecting Primer, $36 at ulta.com.

