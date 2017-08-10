JaaoKun/ShutterstockWhen it comes to excelling in your life and career, take a cue from Mark Zuckerberg: Success starts in the closet.

The Facebook CEO may be one of the youngest billionaires in the world, but he still wears a plain grey t-shirt and jeans every day. What gives? According to Zuckerberg, his monotonous wardrobe allows him to focus on the more important decisions in life.

“I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community,” Zuckerberg said at a Q&A session in 2014. “I’m in this really lucky position, where I get to wake up every day and help serve more than a billion people. And I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life.”

He may be on to something, according to Forbes. One of their contributors tried a Zuckerberg-esque wardrobe for one week, and he came back with some surprising—and enlightening—results. Turns out, minimalism can improve your life in the best possible way (and here’s how!)

“Because of our conditioning, I imagined everyone looking at my recycled outfit and judging me for it,” wrote Forbes contributor Joshua Becker. “However, one week into my experiment, nobody mentioned anything. And in that silence, I was liberated.”

Society tends to place emphasis on refreshing our wardrobes at least once every season, which can get as costly as it is time-consuming. But “adopting a life uniform,” as Becker called it, can force you to buy for quality over quantity and minimize your wardrobe to the basic essentials.

Streamlining your closet could reshape your day-to-day decision-making, as well. It certainly reduces decision fatigue, which saves more of your brainpower for choices that crop up throughout the rest of the day. A smaller wardrobe also helps you recognize what looks good on you—and then wear it again and again and again.

Plus, when all is said and done, a minimalist closet cuts your laundry down by a fraction, leaving more time for the things you actually enjoy in life.

Ready to get started? Here’s how to make your own capsule wardrobe, according to style experts.