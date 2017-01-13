9 All-Natural, Skin-Soothing Moisturizers You Already Have in Your House
Got dry skin? Skip the pricey potions at department stores and head to your pantry instead for some of the most hydrating ingredients around.
Olive oil
Coconut oil
Avocado
Aloe
Oatmeal
Sugar
Vaseline
Milk or yogurt
Castor oil
