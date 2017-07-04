As if your assets weren’t great enough already, they now can serve another purpose: a built-in swatch. No more running hundreds of lipstick swatches on yourself until your forearm looks like a colorful crime scene; if you want to attain the perfect nude, check out your boob. Yep, science has shown that the most flattering nude lipstick shade can be achieved by yondering down South. Find out what your favorite lipstick shade says about you.

Dr. Travis Stork, a male physician on NBC’s daytime medical talk show The Doctors, recently revealed that the most effective method to lock down your perfect nude lipstick isn’t to download makeup apps—it’s to examine your nipple pigment.

Whether you’re suntan pink, sable smoke, or mocha frappuccino, the perfect shade of nude lipstick is said to be congruent to your jugulars. Apparently nature’s way of pinpointing the perfect lipstick shade, this method will ensure the hue complements your skin tone and blends into the natural tinge of your lips.

Matthew Cohen/Rd.com

“It’s oh so simple. Nature knows best!” Stork chuckled as he nonchalantly peered into his shirt. According to the doctor, 75 percent of women watching will “consider this before the sun rises tomorrow.” He then proceeded to snag a beige bullet from the lipstick display to prove a strikingly accurate color match.

Women have since taken to this method, and by looks of firsthand accounts, the strange concept does seem to prove true; the majority have reported that there does appear to be an applicable connection between the shade of ones nipples and the lipstick shade that most flattered them.

Unfortunately, this might not be as accurate on women with significantly darker skin, but the hack is still definitely worth trying for those who struggle with the color matching process (or just to satisfy your curiosity).

So what are you waiting for? Although we don’t recommend enthusiastically hoisting up your shirt in the middle of Sephora to check out your nips, we won’t tell if we catch you dashing to the nearest bathroom right away to verify this theory. Happy nip slipping!