21 Can’t-Miss Beauty Deals from Nordstrom’s Giant Anniversary Sale
There's never been a better time to stock up on your beauty cult favorites than at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. The retailer has stocked up on all the best beauty products, which come in jumbo and gift sizes...but only for a limited time.
Magic in a bottleshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyClinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ has earned a spot in the beauty products hall of fame for its pleasant non-smell smell and lightweight texture. The no-thrills lotion, great for dry and dry-combination skin, was allergy tested 7,200 times before it hit the market in 1968; its updated formula, with extra hydration—hence the plus sign—launched in 2013. Although a normal bottle of this moisturizer costs $27 for 4.2 ounces, Nordstrom is selling a Big Genius Little Genius Dramatically Different Moisturizing Cream Duo (one 1 oz. jar and one 4.2 oz. jar) for $38.
The candles you can keep usingshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyAnyone who follows the "It Girls" of Instagram knows a Diptyque candle continues to serve its owner long after the wax is gone. These beauties, priced at $55 for a set of five, 1.2 oz candles, always sell out during the anniversary sale. The set includes smells such as baies, featuring notes of blackcurrant and Bulgarian rose; figuier, featuring notes of the fig tree; feu de bois, featuring woody notes; roses, featuring notes of tender, changing roses; and tubéreuse, featuring notes of the tuberose flower.
Jenny with the good hairshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyWhen Jennifer Aniston, known for her infamous "Rachel" haircut and aging backward, starts hawking hair care products, people pay attention. The Friends actress' hair is still enviable, even 23 years after the show premiered, and she uses Living Proof, a hair care product she invested in and promotes. The Perfect Hair Day collection features 24 oz., jumbo-sized shampoo and conditioner, along with dry shampoo spray, for $75. Nordstrom is also selling Living Proof's Full Hair Care Trio, which includes 8 oz bottles of shampoo and conditioner and a 7.5 oz volumizing spray, all for $45.
Kissable lipsshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyA three-time Allure Best of Beauty winner, Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment is a reparative lip balm that offers SPF 25 and comes in a wide variety of colorful tints. At $24, the balm would be considered expensive if it didn't have such a large cult following. The thick balm packs in meadowfoam seed oil, apricot kernel oil, and black currant oil while also giving off an intoxicating lemon scent. Nordstrom is offering a full-sized Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment and a mini Sugar lip treatment in Rosé, which gives off a sheer rosy tint for during the sale.
Spray and goshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyThis limited-edition, Nordstrom exclusive DSupergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50 Home & Away Duo is great for frequent fliers. The full- and travel-sized setting mists help set makeup, control oil and shine, and add a line of defense against photoaging and UV rays. The rosemary and mint also helps improve your complexion for fresh, sun-safe skin throughout the day, according to the company. The $40 duo, sold for $28 during the sale, leaves a matte finish no matter where you are. Supergoop! also sells a mousse lotion that we named as one of the most innovative beauty products of 2017.
Slather all overshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyImagine that gym goers loved a lotion so much that they tried to steal it. No sweat, because Equinox actually bolted Kiehl's Since 1851 Creme de Corps to their bathrooms. The thick, yellow lotion has a cult following, especially during the cold, windy winter months. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shoppers should stock up with a jumbo bottle—or two—of this lotion for $52. When the sale is over, the price will be raised to $75. It's also likely to sell out; Nordstrom says the set is one of its top 10 anniversary exclusives.
Goof-proof beach wavesshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyFor glamorous beach-y waves, look no further than The Beachwaver Pro curling iron, which is actually encrusted with Swarovski Crystals. The curling iron rotates with the touch of a button in both directions, ensuring a perfect curl, and is infused with gold powder for uniform heat distribution. Nordstrom is selling The Beachwaver for $167 during the sale before raising the price to $259 after Sunday, August 6.
Absorbing impuritiesshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyThe best charcoal-based mask on the market, GLAMGLOW's SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment Pro Set was developed to fight all common skin concerns, including breakouts, discoloration, black and white heads, razor bumps and ingrown hairs. The mask balances your skin's pH and de-clogs and minimizes pores, pigmentation, scarring and breakouts by attracting toxic substances into its mass up to 500 times its volume. The limited edition set, which comes with a treatment brush and 3.5 oz. treatment tube, is on sale for $99.
A nude for every seasonshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyA nude polish is a must for every woman's nail wardrobe and this set of six BUTTER LONDON nail polishes has shades as timeless as a cashmere sweater. The lacquers come in colors such as Double Cream (soft cream crème), Toffee Apple (deep warm nude), Twee (soft pink crème), High Street (soft mauve shimmer), Londoner (denim crème), and Lush (dusty purple crème). The formula promotes stronger, healthier nails and stays chip-free for up to ten days.
Buff awayshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyA dual-action exfoliator that both you and your boyfriend can use, Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment is a fan-favorite that will likely sell out during the sale. Through manual and enzymatic exfoliation, dead skins cells disappear and leave skin brighter and smoother. In fact, 75 percent of users reported noticeable smoothness and brightness after one use—no wonder Kate Somerville herself is the facialist to the stars. The $213 exfoliator is on sale for $118 but will go up to $175 after the sale.
Long lashes on demandshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyThree full-sized tubes of cult classic mascaras and makeup remover for less than $60? Yes please! Nordstrom is selling a collection of Lancôme's best-selling mascaras, offering a lash look for every style, as well as the new Monsieur Big Mascara for big volume in the blackest black of any Lancôme mascara. The Lash Lovers Mascara Collection is available for $59!
Supersonic cleansingshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyThe CLARISONIC's 'Mia Fit - Blue' Skin Cleansing System is the perfect gift for anyone looking up their cleansing game. The lightweight, waterproof brush features two speed settings and cleanses six times better than hands alone to remove impurities, sunscreen and makeup. The kit comes with the device, a brush head, USB-enabled charger and the brand's skin illuminating cleanser for the sale price of $146 (valued at $219).
Skin-care splurgeshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyIf you've been dying to try La Prairie, but have been scared away by the price tag, now's your chance. Shoppers can score La Prairie's Skin Caviar Discovery Set for two-thirds of the original price during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It's still a splurge at $340, but the collection of high-end, Switzerland-made skin care includes the Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Lift Cream, Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Sheer, and Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask. The creams and serums are great for mature skin to help improve fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, loss of elasticity, feeling of puffiness, dark under-eye circles and dryness. Here's what your skin-care routine should look like if you have dry skin.
The commuter's lipsticksshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyIf you regularly refresh your makeup at your desk before heading out for the evening, Charlotte Tilbury's Day-to-Night Lipstick Set is perfect for you. The set has two color options—Hot Lips Nude and Perfect Pink—that come with limited edition and exclusive colors. The Hot Lips set includes exclusive Matte Revolution Lipstick in Super Cindy and exclusive K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Kim K.W., plus Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk. The Perfect Pink set, meanwhile, includes a limited-edition Matte Revolution Lipstick in Between the Sheets and K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Kiss Chase, plus the Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pink Venus. For $60, it's a no-brainer. It's also likely to sell out; Nordstrom says the set is one of its top 10 anniversary exclusives.
Pearly glowshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyFrequently cited as "HG"—or holy grail—this Laura Mercier primer is known for giving off a soft glow. The Jumbo Radiance Foundation Primer, a limited-edition 3.4 oz tube, has a pearl tint that helps turn up the radiance and tone down the look of pores, fine lines, and redness. The $48 primer works best on light and medium complexions and will keep makeup from easily gliding off.
A shortcut to ageless beautyshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyIf Cate Blanchett's skin hasn't appeared to age, it's probably because she's a loyal devotee to SK-II. The Skin Care Trio features facial treatment and mid-day essences, along with a facial treatment mask, that promises to leave skin supple, clear and refreshed. Nordstrom is selling the trio, valued at $137, for $99.
Christmas in Julyshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyIf you didn't stock up on gifts during Amazon's Prime Day, Nordstrom is giving you a second chance at holiday shopping in July. This MOLTON BROWN LONDON Body Wash Duo comes in three scents: eucalyptus, orange and bergamot, and pink pepperpod. The dermatologist-tested body wash, $39, comes with two 10 oz. bottles wrapped in a cute zip bag—and at the perfect price point.
Zit zappershutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyMario Badescu's four-piece The Icons Home & Away Collection ($46 value) includes two bottles of its beloved drying lotion, one for home and one for away. The award-winning formula targets whiteheads and acne overnight. Similarly, 2 oz. and 4 oz. bottles of cult-favorite Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater will re-energize and revive dehydrated skin. For $32, the set makes a great gift for anyone who likes to travel.
Primed and readyshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyThe SMASHBOX's Primer Duo marries the two products you need to look ready for HD cameras or fake a natural glow, its full-sized Photo Finish Foundation Primer and a travel-sized Photo Finish Primer Water. The primer instantly smoothes skin and blurs pores so makeup lasts for hours, while the setting spray hydrates, preps and refreshes skin, adding radiance without shine. The limited edition duo is valued at $52, although Nordstrom is selling it for $32.
Practically guaranteed frizz-free locksshutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyThe MOROCCANOIL's Ultimate Hydration Collection will quench your skin's and hair's thirst for vitamins A and E, and argan oil. The collection contains shampoo and conditioner in 16.9 oz. bottles, hydrating body wash and a hair treatment to protect hair against heat products. If the smell isn't intoxicating enough, the $78 price tag might be.
Light as a feathershutterstock, Courtesy Nordstrom BeautyThe T3 Featherweight 2 Hair Dryer might not be the Dyson blow-dryer, but it doesn't come with an outlandish price tag, either. This black and gold hair dryer, valued at $200 and sold at $134, generates ion-enriched air for a healthier blowout. It will also cut down drying time, making this hair dryer well worth the investment.
