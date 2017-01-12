Although we've all been told that shampoo is the key to removing oil buildup, it turns out that shampooing every day actually isn't good for an oily scalp. We know it's counterintuitive, but a great way to improve the look of naturally oily hair is to shampoo less often. This is because shampoo often irritates your scalp and strips it of natural oils, causing your scalp to produce more sebum in response. As a result, the more your shampoo, the more your scalp is going to compensate by ramping up oil. Try reducing the number of times you shampoo to just two or three times per week—at a moderate temperature—for incredible results. Also make sure you're using the best shampoo for your hair type.