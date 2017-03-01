Content continues below ad

Fade scars

istock/piggypaHave unwanted scars from acne or starting to notice age spots as you get older? While deep and old remnants from past conditions might require professional treatment at a dermatologist's office, as a place to start, consider Invicible Scars, a scar treatment that works throughout the night. When used every day for 12 weeks, it should begin to fade any darker pigments in your skin and soften unsightly scars. Invicible Scars is made with vitamin C and dimethicone silicone, which, when working together, can dramatically reduce hyperpigmentation. Check out these other ways to target age spots at home.