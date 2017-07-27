Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Face wipes

neutrogrena via target.comWhen traveling, you never know where the day, or night, might take you—or when you'll get ice cream all over your hands, so it's always best to be prepared with a pack of handy cleansing clothes. While most wipes come in resealable packs that are pretty already portable, they tend to take up a lot of space. Thankfully, some brands make specific travel-sized packs—perfect for freshening up after a long flight (or a grueling workout), or taking it all off before bed. Try: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes - 7ct or Yes to Cucumbers Facial Wipes Trial Size. Wondering how bad it is to sleep in your makeup? Here's what you need to know.