Concealer Maybelline via target.com Lack of sleep and dry plane air can cause skin to look less than its best. Any makeup pro will tell you that concealer is a must for covering problem areas—particularly dark circles and redness around the nose—plus blemishes, if you have them. Look for an oil-free formula that has an applicator/tube combo for easy on-the-go application. Try: Lack of sleep and dry plane air can cause skin to look less than its best. Any makeup pro will tell you that concealer is a must for covering problem areas—particularly dark circles and redness around the nose—plus blemishes, if you have them. Look for an oil-free formula that has an applicator/tube combo for easy on-the-go application. Try: Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer and Covergirl Ready Set Gorgeous Concealer . These are the 10 brilliant concealer tricks every makeup-wearing woman needs to know.

Face wipes neutrogrena via target.comWhen traveling, you never know where the day, or night, might take you—or when you'll get ice cream all over your hands, so it's always best to be prepared with a pack of handy cleansing clothes. While most wipes come in resealable packs that are pretty already portable, they tend to take up a lot of space. Thankfully, some brands make specific travel-sized packs—perfect for freshening up after a long flight (or a grueling workout), or taking it all off before bed. Try: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes - 7ct or Yes to Cucumbers Facial Wipes Trial Size. Wondering how bad it is to sleep in your makeup? Here's what you need to know.

Face mist via birchbox.comWhether midday or mid-flight pick-me-up, a face mist is a must. Just do yourself a favor and swap glass for plastic or aluminum containers, which are less likely to break on turbulent flights and and bumpy car rides. Tonymoly Pocket Bunny Sleek Mist is infused with a plethora of fruit extracts, and Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50 - 1 oz has the added benefit of sun protection!

Hand sanitizer via eoproducts.com Keeping germs at bay is ultra important while on the road.

EO Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray .33 oz is so slender you can practically fit it anywhere. And individually-packaged Wet Ones Antibacterial Hands & Face Wipes Singles wipes are great for disinfecting any dirty hands, faces, and surfaces you might encounter along your travels.

