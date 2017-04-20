6 Gorgeous Red-Carpet Ponytail Styles You Should Steal ASAP
Hairstylists Larry Sims and Jeff Stump spot the of-the-moment pony updates you'll want to start wearing today.
Tracee's Textured Fishtail BraidCook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock For Tracee Ellis Ross's look at the Screen ActorsGuild Awards Awards, Larry Sims worked with Ross's natural hair texture to create a loose fishtail braid. Her curly hair gave the look "edginess," says Sims. "It's important to leverage my client's hair texture and style." Get the look: Use a diffuser to dry hair without disrupting the curl pattern. Gather the hair at the middle back of the head. "I always grab from the cheekbones and lift the hair at a 45 degree angle to accentuate my client's face," Sims says. Then do a fishtail braid over the shoulder.
Allison's Bubble PonyJim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock Jeff Stump is a Costa Mesa-based stylist and owner of Artkiteks salon, where he's developed a cool, minimalist approach to hair, especially the classic go-to pony. "With a little effort and in less than five minutes, you can transform your look and make your outfit look sleek and sophisticated," he says. Stump explains how to master Allison Holker's look from the Kong premiere. Get the look: Spray hair with dry shampoo for texture and grip then gather at the base of the neck. From there, wrap the hair with a tie two inches (more or less depending on hair length). Gently pull out hair between the ties to create the bubbles.
Kylie's Sleek StyleMediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock Get the look: Since Kylie Bunbury's dress at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) was a fun and flirty yellow, Sims wanted to create contrast with a sophisticated, tight pony. "For an added touch we took a piece of the ponytail and wrapped it around the base," he says.
Kerry's Flirty BangsMatt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Spring 2017 is all about bangs, says Stump. For medium length hair like Kerry Washington's, the texture should be loose and wavy, with short choppy bangs. Get her look from the Independent Spirit Awards: Brush out hair and add dry shampoo for texture at the roots. Slick sides up and pull into a high ponytail. Wrap a piece of hair around the base of the ponytail to cover the elastic. Looking to get a cut too? These are the best haircuts for your face shape.
Jessica's Center PartBuchan/REX/Shutterstock Stump describes Jessica Chastain's look in the Zookeeper Wife as natural and effortless, and it's simple to recreate. Get the look: Pull hair back to a loose, low ponytail then gently pull out tendrils in the front.
Thandie's Textured PoufBuchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock Thandie Newton's volume at the 34th Annual Paley Fest evokes the 1960s but adds a textured, modern edge. Get the look: Spray hairspray on a boar bristle brush, then slick hair back into a high pony tail on top of your head. Spray dry shampoo at the roots to give hair some roughness, and fluff out with fingers. Check out these other ponytail hacks you need to try.
