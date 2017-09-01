This Is the Most Popular Fragrance In Every State

Seventeen states all flock to the same fragrance, but three states follow their own sense—and scent.

By

02-This-Is-the-Most-Popular-Fragrance-In-Every-State-matthew-cohenMatthew cohen/rd.comEvery state has its share of favorites, like regional food faves such as gumbo in NOLA or Akutaq in Alaska, an ice cream made from seal fat and berries, but what about favorite state scents? That’s what Fragrance.com decided to sniff out. After reviewing their sales data, they discovered some scents were top sellers in more than one state. In fact, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue appeared as the top choice in 17 states, with Calvin Klein Eternity a close second in 16 states. “Both scents are timeless and a great staple in any woman’s fragrance collection,” says Patti Kapla, VP of Business Development at Fragrance.com. “People tend to be very particular with their perfumes, but these classics appeal to the masses with their light and pleasant notes.” This is what your favorite perfume says about your personality.

Of course, there are always the oddball states out there. New Hampshire was the only state with Serge Lutens Nuit de Cellophane as their number one fragrance pick. The name of this French perfume, launched in 2009, translates to Cellophane Night, and according to one self-described fragrance writer, it actually smells like flowers wrapped in cellophane. Vermont embraces the jasmine aroma of Lanvin Arpege, a throwback to the prohibition days of the 1920s when it launched. And Wyoming’s top scent, the Liz Claiborne’s signature Claiborne perfume, hails from 1986, its aroma conjuring hairbands and ’80s nostalgia. (These are the classic ’80s movies to take you back in time.)

It may be more than flowers or nostalgia that makes these fragrances popular, however. Beauty World News cited a study by Dr. Craig Roberts of Stirling University that showed our fragrance preferences depend greatly on how the scent interacts with our own chemical makeup. According to Now Smell This, a perfume blog: “Your own body chemistry affects how different notes react on your skin. Anything that affects the ‘natural’ smell of your skin, such as stress, hormonal changes, your current diet or medications, might change how a perfume smells on you.”

Want to know what scent is number one in your state? Check out the info below for the top three fragrances as per data from Fragrance.com.

Alabama

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Paul Sebastian Design

Alaska

  1. Aquolina Pink Sugar
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Clinique Happy

Arizona

  1. Calvin Klein Obsession
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Arkansas

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Clinique Happy

California

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex
  3. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Colorado

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Calvin Klein Obsession
  3. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Connecticut

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Obsession
  3. Calvin Klein Eternity

Delaware

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Florida

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Georgia

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

Hawaii

  1. Jessica McClintock Eau De Parfum Spray
  2. Evyan White Shoulders
  3. Giorgio Beverly Hills Giorgio

Idaho

  1. Calvin Klein Obsession
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Jessica McClintock Eau De Parfum Spray

Illinois

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Indiana

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Calvin Klein Obsession
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Iowa

  1. Bob Mackie – Mackie
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Kenzo – Kenzo Eau de Fleur de Soie Silk

Kansas

  1. Calvin Klein Obsession
  2. Calvin Klein Euphoria
  3. Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

Kentucky

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Jessica McClintock Eau De Parfum Spray
  3. Calvin Klein Eternity

Louisiana

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Bob Mackie – Mackie
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Maine

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Calvin Klein Obsession
  3. Revlon Jontue

Maryland

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

Massachusetts

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

Michigan

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Calvin Klein Obsession

Minnesota

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Calvin Klein Euphoria
  3. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

Mississippi

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy
  3. Gianni Versace – Yellow Diamond

Missouri

  1. Calvin Klein Euphoria
  2. Calvin Klein Obsession
  3. Calvin Klein Eternity

Montana

  1. Clinique Happy
  2. Calvin Klein Obsession
  3. Calvin Klein Escape

Nebraska

  1. Bob Mackie – Mackie
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Nevada

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex
  3. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

New Hampshire

  1. Serge Lutens Nuit De Cellophane
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

New Jersey

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

New Mexico

  1. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

New York

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

North Carolina

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

North Dakota

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Bob Mackie – Mackie
  3. Giorgio Armani – Emporio Amani

Ohio

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Oklahoma

  1. Bob Mackie – Mackie
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein Obsession

Oregon

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Aquolina Pink Sugar
  3. Calvin Klein Obsession

Pennsylvania

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Calvin Klein Obsession

Rhode Island

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray

South Carolina

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray
  3. Calvin Klein Eternity

South Dakota

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein CK The One – Unisex

Tennessee

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Paul Sebastian Design
  3. Calvin Klein Eternity

Texas

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Bob Mackie – Mackie

Utah

  1. Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray
  2. Dolce & Gabbana 3 L’Imperatrice
  3. Burberry Britt, Eau De Parfum Spray

Vermont

  1. Lavin Arpege
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Coty – Exclamation

Virginia

  1. Calvin Klein Eternity
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  3. Calvin Klein Obsession

Washington

  1. Aquolina Pink Sugar
  2. Calvin Klein Obsession
  3. Jessica McClintock Eau De Parfum Spray

West Virginia

  1. Calvin Klein Obsession
  2. Paul Sebastian Design
  3. Calvin Klein Eternity

Wisconsin

  1. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
  2. Calvin Klein Eternity
  3. Calvin Klein Euphoria

Wyoming

  1. Liz Claiborne – Claiborne
  2. Calvin Klein Obsession
  1. Revlon – Fire & Ice

