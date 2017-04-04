8 Questions Your Hairstylist Wants You to Start Asking
How is the overall health of my hair and scalp?Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock If you've been visiting the same hairstylist for years, you probably enjoy spending your hour in the chair catching up with lighthearted chit-chat. However, you'd be wise to set a few minutes aside to discuss more serious topics, such as the state of your hair and scalp. "Have your stylist rate your hair and scalp on a scale of one to five," says Dana Caschetta, a stylist, Salon Director, and International Trainer for Eufora International. She can recommend products to get you closer than a five. She may suggest the brand the salon carries, but don't be afraid to ask for less expensive drugstore alternatives. If your stylist says your scalp is flaky, you may want to try this cool trick for a DIY exfoliating shampoo.
Is there a better style for my face shape and hair type and texture?Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Instead of sticking with the same hairstyle you consider safe and comfortable, break out of your comfort zone by seeking the advice of your stylist. Chances are, he can recommend a more flattering—and perhaps more modern—cut. "Bringing in photos of a haircut are great for giving your stylist an idea of what you are looking for, but asking for customization is key," says Caschetta. Little details like the length of your layers or how your bangs frame your face can and should be tailored to you. Check out these guidelines on the best haircuts for your face shape.
Do these products contain harmful chemicals?Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock It might feel a little intimidating to question your hairstylist about her product choices, but she may actually be glad you asked. It's important to ask your stylist if she uses products that are sulfate- and paraben-free, says Tim Abney, veteran stylist and associate director of training and development at KEVIN.MURPHY, a line of hair products that are both of these, and cruelty-free to boot. Your hairstylist should be proud of the range they use, and take responsibility for any chemicals she uses on your hair. Chemical-free ingredients like honey are the key to transforming your locks.
What styling tools will I need to duplicate this look?Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock You don't want a haircut that only looks good only after you leave the salon—and a good stylist doesn't want that either. Ask him to walk you through the steps he takes, and make note of the tools and products he uses. Get specific and ask about the size and shape of the brush and type of bristles, Caschetta advises. "Don't forget to ask about hot tools too; curling irons, wands, and flat irons may have been used in the salon and may be needed for at home to make styling a bit easier!" she adds.
What is the base of your shampoo and conditioners?Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Make sure you're getting your money's worth at your appointment by finding out the quality of the products being used. "Many shampoos and conditioners are water-based, says Caschetta. "Water will dilute any good ingredients that may be in the product, and can also dry out your scalp." Most of Eufora's shampoos and conditioners, on the other hand, are based in pharmaceutical grade aloe, delivering moisture and healing properties to your hair and scalp. (We happen to know of a few high quality products every woman needs at home.)
How often should I be shampooing?Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Think of hair care the way you think of skin care—there's no one-routine-fits-all solution. In the same way some people need to exfoliate more often than others, so to some should shampoo more than others. Your hairstylist can examine the oil, dandruff, and dryness levels of your hair, and recommend a personalized shampooing regimen. "Some people with coarse hair can go a few extra days longer than someone with fine hair," Caschetta says. Ask again when the seasons change or if you start a new fitness routing. On top of showering less, there are tons of healthy hair tricks worth memorizing.
How can I protect myself from heat damage?Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Unless you've been born with naturally perfect hair (in which case we're extremely jealous!), chances are you spend a decent amount of time using hot styling tools like blow dryers, curling irons, and flat irons. Talk to your hair stylist about your everyday routine, and ask her to recommend protective measures based on your choices. If you're suffering with noticeable heat damage, consider these no-heat hairstyles.
What is the best brush for my hair type?Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock Don't mindlessly choose the first brush you see at the drugstore. Everyone should find the correct tools (brushes, combs, etc.) to use at home to preserve the health of your hair. There are hundreds of unique comb options out there, so make sure that yours is best suited to your hair texture and scalp needs. "For example, our smoothing brush has gentle, wild boar bristles along with reinforced ionic bristles help support natural oils throughout the hair, offering great results on all hair types without damaging the hair structure. on the other hand, our texture comb, is specially designed to keep texture and movement in your hair but give it control," Abney says.
