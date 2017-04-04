Content continues below ad

What styling tools will I need to duplicate this look?

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, Shutterstock

You don't want a haircut that only looks good only after you leave the salon—and a good stylist doesn't want that either. Ask him to walk you through the steps he takes, and make note of the tools and products he uses. Get specific and ask about the size and shape of the brush and type of bristles, Caschetta advises. "Don't forget to ask about hot tools too; curling irons, wands, and flat irons may have been used in the salon and may be needed for at home to make styling a bit easier!" she adds.