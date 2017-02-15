It's caused by inflammation iStock/nemkeYou've probably heard of common skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema, but do you also know about rosacea? If not, you've got to listen up. "Rosacea is abnormal blood vessel growth in all layers of the skin, caused by internal problems and inflammation within the body and skin," says Julia T. Hunter, MD, a dermatologist and founder of Wholistic Dermatology, a line of skincare products. This abnormal blood vessel growth is the result of low thyroid, fungal overgrowth internally, gut inflammation, and chronic sun overexposure, she says.

Pay attention to new veins iStock/russaquariusOK, so now you know what the condition is, but how can you identify it? According to Dr. Hunter, one of the greatest symptoms can be detected in your veins. "Symptoms include redness, a tangle of tiny or larger veins appearing on the cheeks, nose, chin, forehead, neck and chest," Dr. Hunter says. And they're dilated, which makes you look flushed, especially when drinking alcohol, nervous, embarrassed, sweating, hot flushes, eating spicy foods, she explains. Have you noticed little vein webs in your skin as of late? If so, the issue may extend beyond a sunburn or aging.

Rosacea tends to start around the age of 30 iStock/gpointstudio"Flare-ups typically become bothersome any time after or around age 30, and increases from there," says Dr. Hunter. However, if you've noticed the redness showing up earlier in life, there's a reason for that too. "Flare-ups may also start in childhood from significant food allergies and sensitivities (especially to gluten)," she explains. (Find out the 7 signs your child has a food sensitivity.)

Content continues below ad

You should first treat it internally iStock/IuriiSokolov Though rosacea is a skin condition, your primary focus shouldn't be on treating it externally. "Rosacea must be treated both internally and externally for optimal treatment to prevent progression and for resolution of symptoms, as it is caused by internal problems including low thyroid. If you do not treat the cause internally, then you will just treat the symptoms in perpetuity and never really decrease the symptoms and outbreaks," Dr. Hunter warns. "Some people are very sensitive genetically to foods and ingredients and internal physiological deficiencies, so they tend to struggle with rosacea." Your first line of defense is to make sure your thyroid levels are under control and identify any food sensitivities. (Learn the Though rosacea is a skin condition, your primary focus shouldn't be on treating it externally. "Rosacea must be treated both internally and externally for optimal treatment to prevent progression and for resolution of symptoms, as it is caused by internal problems including low thyroid. If you do not treat the cause internally, then you will just treat the symptoms in perpetuity and never really decrease the symptoms and outbreaks," Dr. Hunter warns. "Some people are very sensitive genetically to foods and ingredients and internal physiological deficiencies, so they tend to struggle with rosacea." Your first line of defense is to make sure your thyroid levels are under control and identify any food sensitivities. (Learn the silent signs of a thyroid problem .)

Diet adjustments can work wonders iStock/Juanmonino If you want to see real improvements, commit to some lifestyle adjustments. "Gut inflammation is often a major cause of rosacea, due to eating incorrectly for your blood type and/or lacking hydrochloric acid in your stomach," says Dr. Hunter. "Following a healthy, balanced diet that contains greens and healthy meats and vegetables can help to improve rosacea outbreaks," says Dr. Hunter. Start with these If you want to see real improvements, commit to some lifestyle adjustments. "Gut inflammation is often a major cause of rosacea, due to eating incorrectly for your blood type and/or lacking hydrochloric acid in your stomach," says Dr. Hunter. "Following a healthy, balanced diet that contains greens and healthy meats and vegetables can help to improve rosacea outbreaks," says Dr. Hunter. Start with these essential foods for beautiful skin

Content continues below ad

You have to carefully read labels iStock/ShotShare Some common irritating ingredients to avoid include alcohol, witch hazel, fragrance, menthol, peppermint, and eucalyptus oil. Read your labels to make sure none of these are listed on your products. ( Some common irritating ingredients to avoid include alcohol, witch hazel, fragrance, menthol, peppermint, and eucalyptus oil. Read your labels to make sure none of these are listed on your products. ( Does your face need a vacation from makeup? What a derm says .)

Avoid microdermabrasion at all costs iStock/robertprzybysz As with many skin conditions, you'll want to avoid irritating treatments that can worsen the condition. "If you are using inflammatory ingredients in products and getting aggressive procedures, then that can begin or exacerbate the condition as well," Dr. Hunter says. In particular, she cautions against microdermabrasion. "In my experience it often contributes to rosacea production over time." As with many skin conditions, you'll want to avoid irritating treatments that can worsen the condition. "If you are using inflammatory ingredients in products and getting aggressive procedures, then that can begin or exacerbate the condition as well," Dr. Hunter says. In particular, she cautions against microdermabrasion. "In my experience it often contributes to rosacea production over time."

You need to speak to your derm iStock/RichardForeman "If you suffer from rosacea, there is an underlying cause that is contributing to your condition," says Dr. Hunter. "Seek help from your dermatologist to treat the underlying issues contributing to the flare-ups." Your doctor will prescribe the right medication, suggest the appropriate lifestyle adjustments, and help you find the most gentle products on the market for rosacea treatment. (Find out the "If you suffer from rosacea, there is an underlying cause that is contributing to your condition," says Dr. Hunter. "Seek help from your dermatologist to treat the underlying issues contributing to the flare-ups." Your doctor will prescribe the right medication, suggest the appropriate lifestyle adjustments, and help you find the most gentle products on the market for rosacea treatment. (Find out the ten signs you need a dermatologist—STAT!

Content continues below ad