Why Rose-Infused Beauty Buys Are Your Skin’s New Best Friend
Stop and smell the roses—or better yet, add them to your beauty routine.
Roses have anti-inflammatory propertiesDaria Minaeva/shutterstockJune is National Rose Month, so what better time than now to plan your entire beauty regimen around your favorite bouquet of roses? "Rose extracts are some of the best anti-inflammatory and scar reducing ingredients out there," explains Dana Murray, licensed esthetician and Babe and Beauty blogger. "They reduce redness and calm the skin. Plus since they have astringent and antibacterial properties, they are especially wonderful for people with oily and acne-prone skin types. Rose extracts are high in vitamin C so they help to stimulate collagen and are high in vitamin E so it's very moisturizing."
You can layer rose oils under anythingChamille White/shutterstock"The best way to receive the benefits of roses would actually be in essential oil form since it is more concentrated. My favorite recipe is pretty simple: mix rose hip oil (made of the rose flower after the petals have fallen off) and rose essential oil in a dropper bottle," says Dana Murray. "It can be used as a moisturizer, a serum, or mixed with foundation for a dewy coverage."
Organic rose cell extracts fight skin dullnessImageman/shutterstockEven if a bouquet of roses makes you sneeze every once in a while, you'll want to add them to your skin-care routine since they can protect your skin against pollution. Jane Iredale, founder and president of Jane Iredale explains, "Rose compounds condition the skin in a way you can feel as soon as it's applied. They work to moisturize, brighten and protect skin from trans-epidermal water loss and airborne pollutants." She recommends her BeautyPrep High-Performance Moisturizer, which uses organic rose cell extracts, an ingredient that helps keep your skin hydrated throughout the day.
Rose water is a treat for your skinGulsina/shutterstock"The sugars and natural oils found in rose petals trap moisture in your skin, making your skin look smoother and softer—just like the beautiful rose petals themselves," write Deepak Chopra, MD, and Kimberly Snyder, Certified Nutritionist in Radical Beauty: How to Transform Yourself From the Inside Out. The authors suggest picking up some rose water from health store and adding a few drops of it to your usual cleanser and moisturizer; the fresh scent will help relax your nervous system while the rose water's antiseptic properties help restore your skin's pH levels.
A rose mask can ease rosacea symptomsKMNPhoto/shutterstockIf you suffer from rosacea, the anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties of rose water and oil can help ease your flare-ups. "Lush Cosmetics Rosy Cheeks Mask, is the only mask that actually helps to calm my rosacea, rather than aggravate it," shares Kristy Law, the brains behind Rose Gold Glamour, a beauty blog.
You can DIY a relaxing quick petal steamAlesia Berlezova/shutterstockAfter plucking the petals off of your wilting bouquet, mix them into a small pot of water and let simmer until the color of the petals turn completely white. As the water cools down, you can hover over it to let the steam breathe into your pores. You can also deposit the remaining water into a clear plastic dispenser for splashing onto your skin whenever you need a refreshing pick-me-up.
Rose extract is a natural makeup removerJoanna Dorota/shutterstockReady to take off your makeup at the end of the day? Dip a cotton ball into some rose extract to gently and efficiently remove eye makeup. Not only will you be removing that pesky waterproof eyeliner but you'll be nourishing and moisturizing your skin at the same time. Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Cleansing Gel gently removes makeup while improving skin's texture and appearance.
Rose ingredients will soothe a sunburnnatalia bulatova/shutterstockFind yourself nursing a sunburn? You're probably programmed to reach for skin-soothing ingredients like aloe vera and menthol, but mixing those popular sunburn remedies with super-hydrating rose oil will help further alleviate your painful burn. Picking up a bottle of Mario Badescu's After Sun Cooling Gel (a non-greasy gel made with rosemary oil, aloe vera, and rose hip extract) will help your skin forgive you after spending too much time under the sun.
Rose water lifts impuritiesVoyagerix/shutterstockStill using a toner that smells like alcohol? Thanks to its anti-bacterial properties, lightly scented rose water will clean up impurities left behind from dirt and makeup, without stripping skin of much-needed moisture. With real rose petals right in the bottle, the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Toner is gentle enough for clearing up debris, dirt, and residue from your sensitive pores.
Rose essences help replenish skinPHENPHAYOM/shutterstockAs far as Korean beauty staples go, essences are considered a magical necessity... and sheet masks are the perfect way to get your daily dose of that nurturing glow without the hassle. Tony Moly's 'I'm Real' Rose Mask Sheet deposits Rose extracts and Korean essences into your skin to revive your complexion.
