You can DIY a relaxing quick petal steam

Alesia Berlezova/shutterstock

After plucking the petals off of your wilting bouquet, mix them into a small pot of water and let simmer until the color of the petals turn completely white. As the water cools down, you can hover over it to let the steam breathe into your pores. You can also deposit the remaining water into a clear plastic dispenser for splashing onto your skin whenever you need a refreshing pick-me-up.