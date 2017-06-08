You never know when you're going to need to snap a perfect selfie. We asked makeup artists to share the skin routine and beauty application steps they never skip—follow these selfie makeup tips and tricks to get a flawless shot.

Conceal it

Matthew Cohen/Rd.com

Late night? Camouflage any under-eye dark circles with this trick from Eva Jane Bunkley, creator of The Makeup Bullet. “Use a salmon color concealer base (I like L.A. Girl’s HD Pro Concealer in Salmon) to counteract/neutralize the blue undertone of the dark circles. Then, apply concealer over it using a sponge with a pointed tip, like the Makeup Bullet," she says. She says its ideal for precision blending and under the eye.