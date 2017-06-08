How to Take a Gorgeous Selfie Every Single Time, According to Beauty Experts
Never have a #selfiefail again with these picture-perfect secrets from top beauty pros.
Taking the perfect selfieMatthew Cohen/Rd.com, shutterstockYou never know when you're going to need to snap a perfect selfie. We asked makeup artists to share the skin routine and beauty application steps they never skip—follow these selfie makeup tips and tricks to get a flawless shot.
Glowing skinMatthew Cohen/Rd.comFor your "no-makeup" selfie, prep your skin first. Allan Aponte, makeup artist for Tom Ford beauty, creates a smooth texture with serum for instant hydration. "After that, a must-have is a primer, specifically one with light reflecting pigments like the Tom Ford Illuminating Primer or the Amazing Cosmetics Illuminate Primer Highlighter in Glow, which comes out in Fall 2017. It will make your skin look smooth and soft, giving you great luminosity and radiance without looking oily."
Don't forget your neckMatthew Cohen/Rd.comEver wonder why your face looks younger than your neck? Many of us take great care of our face but neglect everything from the chin below. "It's important to treat your neck and décolleté just like you would your face, especially when they're exposed during the summer months," says Mickey Williams, makeup artist and founder of Share the Glam.com. She likes Neocutis MircoFirm Neck & Décolleté Rejuvenating Complex. "I use it twice a day to keep these areas soft and luminous while also creating a more youthful and sculpted profile—a must-have for the perfect selfie!"
Take the time for a touch-upMatthew Cohen/Rd.comTo ensure you take the most flattering photo anytime of day, the trick is to master the quick touch-up. Keep Q-Tips on hand, to clear up any under-eye smudges and concealer, recommends Alison Raffaele, a makeup artist. "Apply a bit of an illuminating concealer, like Amazing Cosmetics AmazingConcealer Illuminate, under eyes and around the bottom of the nose. Also, reapply lip color, adding a touch to the apples of cheeks, and blend well," she says.
Conceal itMatthew Cohen/Rd.comLate night? Camouflage any under-eye dark circles with this trick from Eva Jane Bunkley, creator of The Makeup Bullet. “Use a salmon color concealer base (I like L.A. Girl’s HD Pro Concealer in Salmon) to counteract/neutralize the blue undertone of the dark circles. Then, apply concealer over it using a sponge with a pointed tip, like the Makeup Bullet," she says. She says its ideal for precision blending and under the eye.
The eyes have itMatthew Cohen/Rd.comBefore you post your next selfie, try to make your eyes pop, suggests Atlanta-based makeup artist Brandi Mallory. Use an eye shadow that brings out your eye color more. "For example, purple eye shadow brings out the golden hues in hazel eyes," she says. And don't forget the mascara! "Layer your favorite mascara starting at the base and wiggle up to the tip of the hairs. Make sure you coat the hairs in mascara from root to tip."
Don't forget your browsMatthew Cohen/Rd.comAfter you find the best brows for your face shape, it's important to fill and define them before you start taking photos. "Since brows frame the face, I define them with Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow, determining the finish based on whether I want the look to be natural or glam," says DeAnna Diaz of pedalonbeauty.com. "I add MAC Pro Longwear Waterproof Brow Set to tame/set the hairs and keep them in place."
HighlightingMatthew Cohen/Rd.comFor an instant glow that isn't overpowering, try highlighting, recommends Coco Strong, founder and co-owner of Goldplaited salon in Chicago. "Dab a dewy, universally flattering highlighter like Becca's Pressed Highlighter in Moonstone, in the inner corner of your eyelids, lightly on the bridge of your nose and in your cupids-bow."
Pucker upMatthew Cohen/Rd.comChapped lips don't make for a good selfie. If you are prone to dryness, make sure you're avoiding these lip balm mistakes and try an at-night lip mask, like Sephora's Agave Lip Mask, recommends Christina Crawford, owner of bubblepopbeauty.com. "I love this product because it doesn't contain harsh chemicals and keeps my lips smooth and hydrated all day long," she said.
Fake fuller lipsMatthew Cohen/Rd.comDo your lips looks too thin in your grinning selfies? Try a blurring technique, suggests Sam and Nic Chapman, founders of the brush line Real Techniques. "To blur, first apply your lip color of choice with the lip brush from the Lip Brush Real Techniques Lip Color + Blur set. Then, with the rounded tip of the lip blur brush to soften the edges of your lip color to make your lips look fuller."
Don't forget the glossMatthew Cohen/Rd.com"I know celebrities who won't leave the house without lip gloss," said makeup artist, Jami Svay. "Your selfie should be no different. A pretty shade of gloss gives you a burst of color, a pick-me-up that's great for taking pics. Try MAC Lip Glass in Candy Box. A perky shade of pink that looks great on every skin tone."
