What Your Favorite Shoes Say About Your Personality
Are you a go-getter, an attention-seeker, or a loyal friend? This fashion expert can tell, just by looking at your footwear.
High-heeled boot wearers take chargeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com In the event of a crisis, the person who loves wearing high-heeled boots will always be the one to take control of the situation. They're quick on their feet and able to make clear, rational decisions. This woman is exceptionally self-assured, so people around her feel instantly safer in her hands. "The high-heeled boot is a take-charge kind of person," says Kathy Kelada, author of Be the Shoe and a Hollywood-stylist turned life coach. "She loves being center stage and is very assertive."
Running shoe fans are goal-orientedTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you're someone who enjoys fitness challenges, takes your New Year's resolutions to heart, and has been known to go the extra mile with a label maker, we bet you prefer running shoes. "This is someone who's very confident, very goal-oriented, and very organized," reveals Kelada. "They really illustrate the idea of multitasking, taking care of everything, and being everywhere. I always think of moms when I picture the running shoe."
Clog wearers are nurturing and outdoorsyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Would your friends describe you as down to earth? Are you happiest on a hike or watching the sun rise? If so, it's obvious that you're the clog type. "The clog is an open spirit, and very outdoorsy. They love nature and the whole regenerative effect of being outdoors," Kelada says. "A lot of nurses, healthcare professionals, chefs, and people that work in kitchens wear clogs. I don't think that's an accident, because these people have a very nurturing, generous, and loving spirit."
Flats fans are behind-the-scenes leadersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you're someone who always turns to flats, we know that you work your butt off behind the scenes to ensure there's always a perfectly finished product. And the best part is, you're so humble that you don't require any attention or recognition for your efforts. "The flat-wearer is focused, very modest, and generous," says Kelada. "They're often the women doing all the work in the world. They're the ones behind the scenes making the engine run." (While we're peeking in your closet, check out what your favorite handbag says about your personality.)
Women in flashy stilettos work hard and have excellent tasteTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Women who wear flashy stilettos like Jimmy Choos and Christian Louboutins (or other heels inspired by their aesthetics) may seem materialistic, but these women are actually incredibly hardworking. They have major drive, determination, and a standout work ethic. "This is someone who says 'yes' before she says 'no.' She's very willing, and very open to possibilities," says Kelada. "She also really loves and values beauty, so she surrounds herself with beauty, whether it be in things, people, or how she lives. It doesn't always have to be expensive, it just has to be pleasing to the eye. You walk in and go, 'oh what a lovely room' or 'this is so inviting.' She has a knack for being able to create an aesthetically pleasing space."
Work boots wearers are always looking aheadTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Alright Doc Martin fans, admit it: you love to plan ahead. Rather than live impulsively, you're very analytical in your approach to life, and prefer to have a strategy. This way, you're always prepared for what comes next and you never have to worry about unforeseen obstacles. "The work boot wearer is grounded, very practical, and always has a plan. This person never moves without a plan and is always thinking two or three steps ahead," Kelada says. (If you think this is spot-on, check out what your fragrance of choice reveals about your personality.)
Flip-flop fans are laid backTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com As you may have guessed, this person is very chilled out and easy to be around. They're happy to go with the flow and see where life takes them. Rather than succumb to societal pressures, they'd rather follow their bliss and do what actually makes them happy, whatever that may be. "The flip-flop person is ready for anything, very easygoing, and unconventional," says Kelada. "They're someone who is spontaneous and willing to go with whatever is happening in the moment, without regard to the 'appropriate thing,' the norm, or what's expected of them."
Sneaker buffs get along with everyoneTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Are you someone who relates to people much younger than you, yet also feels comfortable conversing with someone much older? Sometimes you're an old soul, and sometimes you're the life of the party. For sneaker buffs, age truly is but a number, because you get along with everyone. "The sneaker is very versatile—a very open person willing to explore a lot of options and different ideas. They're energetic and ageless; they're really not young or old. They seem to move fluidly through age-specific groups," according to Kelada. Here's how to keep those sneakers smelling fresh.
Wedge women are self-confidentTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Much like Kate Middleton (a die-hard wedge woman), you're someone who always knows how to carry yourself. You're graceful, assured, and always have a strong presence. There's something inviting and warm about you that draws people to your company. "The wedge is willful, has a strong sense of self, and is very outgoing," Kelada says.
Pump fans are boss womenTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Be honest, pump fan, you're a total "girl boss" and you know it. You're competitive, resolute, and intimidating to those who can't keep up with your pace. "This is the most mature of all the shoes," reveals Kelada. "It's someone who's caring, efficient, and powerful. They are usually in a leadership role. When everything is falling down around you, everyone will turn to the pump woman and say 'What now?' and then the pump will step in and kick ass and take care of business." We all need a pump woman to ensure a job gets done properly. Want to learn more? Discover what your hairstyle says about you.
Loafer lovers are fastidiousTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You could be described as meticulous, perfectionistic, and steadfast. When there's a task at hand, you make sure it's done to the highest possible standard. Whether in relationships or at your job, you give everything your all. "The loafer is very responsible, very detail-driven, very much the person who manages all the details," says Kelada. "They're completely unshakable. They're the true blue—the true friend, the true employee. With the loafer, what you see is what you get. They are on the job, whether it's being a friend or in the workplace."
Mule devotees enjoy being the center of attentionTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Mule wearers love to tell a funny story to a large group of their friends. They're someone who will bravely stand to give a toast, and they're an excellent public speaker. "This person is very confident, very social, and just adores being the center of attention in some way," says Kelada. Let's face it, if you look down and you're wearing mules, you know you can't get enough of the limelight!
