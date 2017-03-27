With scissors, your outdated denim becomes 'in' again Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Jocelyn Kaye, New York City-based stylist and personal shopper, rightfully points out that everyone has an outdated pair of jeans lurking in their closet. To resuscitate yours into a very on-trend piece this season, she says, "consider cutting them into a long capri length, or by making the hem uneven." But before you do, check out this guide about which Jocelyn Kaye, New York City-based stylist and personal shopper, rightfully points out that everyone has an outdated pair of jeans lurking in their closet. To resuscitate yours into a very on-trend piece this season, she says, "consider cutting them into a long capri length, or by making the hem uneven." But before you do, check out this guide about which denim styles to keep in terms of what-you-need-now.

Speaking of denim...embellish Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Because denim is typically at least a twice-a-week staple, take another pair (we know you have at least one more!) and embellish them—try some iron-on or embroidered patches for punch, says Kaye. But if you have pairs in your closet that simply don't fit your body type , donate them and focus on those that work for your unique shape.

Think outside the heel Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Over those brightly colored heels and tired of wearing them with an LBD? Then wear them with jeans and a T-shirt for a simple, cool date night look with a pop of playful color.

As for LBDs... Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Dust of one that you haven't worn in a while and wear it with a pair of new kicks (like a funky pair of flats) to give it a downtown cool refresh. And for anyone still undecided about what dresses or shoes to keep or toss, we've already created this closet-cleaning infographic

Get creative for seasonal transitions Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Spring fever = the temptation to wear your boho maxi dress prematurely. Kaye says yes, just give in—but, during this transitional season , pair it with a blazer and boots.

Consider dresses as statement tops Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This season is all about the oversize statement top, says Kaye, "and the bolder among us are taking this trend a bit farther and wearing dresses over jeans." This solves two challenges: "It's a clever way to extend the life of your summer pieces, and enables you to find a purpose for the not-quite perfect jeans in your closet," she says. This season is all about the oversize statement top, says Kaye, "and the bolder among us are taking this trend a bit farther and wearing dresses over jeans." This solves two challenges: "It's a clever way to extend the life of your summer pieces, and enables you to find a purpose for the not-quite perfect jeans in your closet," she says.

Same goes for your t-shirts Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Or, you can swap the button down for one of your humble plain T-shirts, giving it an instant supporting role in a casual Friday look. These can also be repurposed and worn under a slinky slip dress, says Kaye.

