8 Stylist-Approved Tips to “Shop” Your Own Closet This Spring
If you look at your closet screaming, "I have nothing to wear," simply step away. These stylist-approved tips will help you find new outfits that you already own.
With scissors, your outdated denim becomes 'in' againTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Jocelyn Kaye, New York City-based stylist and personal shopper, rightfully points out that everyone has an outdated pair of jeans lurking in their closet. To resuscitate yours into a very on-trend piece this season, she says, "consider cutting them into a long capri length, or by making the hem uneven." But before you do, check out this guide about which denim styles to keep in terms of what-you-need-now.
Speaking of denim...embellishTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Because denim is typically at least a twice-a-week staple, take another pair (we know you have at least one more!) and embellish them—try some iron-on or embroidered patches for punch, says Kaye. But if you have pairs in your closet that simply don't fit your body type, donate them and focus on those that work for your unique shape.
Think outside the heelTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Over those brightly colored heels and tired of wearing them with an LBD? Then wear them with jeans and a T-shirt for a simple, cool date night look with a pop of playful color.
As for LBDs...Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Dust of one that you haven't worn in a while and wear it with a pair of new kicks (like a funky pair of flats) to give it a downtown cool refresh. And for anyone still undecided about what dresses or shoes to keep or toss, we've already created this closet-cleaning infographic.
Get creative for seasonal transitionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Spring fever = the temptation to wear your boho maxi dress prematurely. Kaye says yes, just give in—but, during this transitional season, pair it with a blazer and boots.
Consider dresses as statement topsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This season is all about the oversize statement top, says Kaye, "and the bolder among us are taking this trend a bit farther and wearing dresses over jeans." This solves two challenges: "It's a clever way to extend the life of your summer pieces, and enables you to find a purpose for the not-quite perfect jeans in your closet," she says.
Tired button-downs can dress up your work attireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If a corporate uniform or general 'office clothing' feels stale, Kaye suggests taking an existing structured button down shirt—and wearing it under a solid-color dress or vest dress—adding a creative twist. Find out why stylists are swearing by capsule wardrobes.
Same goes for your t-shirtsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Or, you can swap the button down for one of your humble plain T-shirts, giving it an instant supporting role in a casual Friday look. These can also be repurposed and worn under a slinky slip dress, says Kaye.
